Happy Birthday Charlize Theron: Top 5 movie performances given by the actress

In honour of Charlize Theron’s 45th birthday, we are booking at the best performances the actress has given in her three decade long career.

The Old Guard actress Charlize Theron turns 45 today! Since her debut in 1995, Charlize has successfully become one of Hollywood’s most talented actresses; From romance to action, the South-African actress has worked in all genres and never fails to remind fans and critics of her remarkable screen presence. Apart from a successful career in Hollywood, the actress is also a role model for always supporting good causes. Charlize’s busy movie career in Hollywood has never stopped her from using her voice for demanding justice and speaking up about important social issues. So as an ode to Charlize, we’ve shortlisted the actor’s top five movies that will surely leave you in awe of her talent.

1- Monster, 2003

Theron changed her entire career and won an Oscar as Best Actress for this story of serial killer Aileen Wuornos. Theron was mostly known for her looks in her prior films so her choice to gain weight and use prosthetic makeup as well as her gangbuster acting forever changed how the actress was viewed and moved her out of the sex symbol category and into the serious actress realm.

2- The Italian Job, 2003

The original 1969 version of The Italian Job featured a unique cast including Michael Caine, Noel Coward and Benny Hill. This remake concentrated most on the action with Theron playing a safecracker in the film which at times plays like a two-hour commercial for the Mini-Cooper brand of cars.

3- Mad Max: Fury Road, 2015

This reboot of the popular film series starring Mel Gibson was surprisingly well received and earned ten Oscar nominations including Best Picture. It won six Oscars: Makeup, Film Editing, Costume Design, Sound Mixing, Sound Editing, and Production Design. Theron plays a war captain who turns on her leader to lead a revolt and uprising. The film gave Theron a whole new career as an action hero.

4- Tully, 2018

Theron got a Golden Globe nomination as Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy and some other minor award notice for this film in which she plays a struggling single mother. Her wealthy brother hires a nanny to help her with the children. The nanny proves to be a rather strange person as she and Theron enter into a confusing and unique friendship.

5- Bombshell, 2019

Having won an Oscar for transforming into serial killer Aileen Wuornos, it’s little wonder Theron would so effortlessly turn into Megyn Kelly. Directed by Jay Roach, Bombshell tells the true story of how the former Fox News anchor helped bring down lecherous network head Roger Ailes (John Lithgow) after decades of inappropriate behaviour. The role brought Theron yet another Academy Award nomination as Best Actress.

