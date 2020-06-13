Happy Birthday Chris Evans: 5 Reasons why the Avengers: Endgame star is the ideal husband material

Chris Evans, who will forever be loved as Captain America, celebrates his 39th birthday today, i.e. June 13, 2020. To celebrate the special occasion, we give you five very valid reasons why the Avengers: Endgame star is the ideal husband material.

Yes, it's that time of the year when one of our favourite Chrises of Hollywood celebrates his birthday today. We're talking about none other than our very own Captain America, Chris Evans, who is officially 39 years of age today, i.e. June 13, 2020. While the actor has been in the industry for a considerable amount of time, it was taking up the role of Steve Rogers that really stamped his name in Hollywood and immortalised him forever as one of our favourite superheroes of all time.

Post Avengers: Endgame, Chris' career now has a new lease of life as the actor sinks his teeth into unconventional roles like Knives Out and Defending Jacob. Besides a solid professional, Evans' strongest suit is his down-to-earth nature inspite of being such a big A-list star. It's also his deep-knitted love for his family, which is also seen in his friendship with the OG 6 Avengers (Robert Downey Jr, Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner) that proves why he is our Man Crush Everyday.

On account of his special day, we give you five reasons why Chris Evans is the ideal husband material:

He's ridiculously charming yet goofy

In the spirit of my last tweet, here’s an oldie. We’ve been playing games on set since 2002! pic.twitter.com/kWBpTlPZTf — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) April 13, 2019

Chris' personality juggles between being extremely charming and intellectual to just plain goofy and wild. We see that in his tweets and we definitely see that in his interviews. However, there's also a sensitive side to the actor, which is an extremely important trait to possess.

He's also ridiculously handsome

Evans is also not bad to look at, wouldn't you agree? To a man, who can make any woman or man go weak in their knees, how could he not be perfect?!

He's a dog lover

Happy Valentine’s Day from this pair of dysfunctional codependents. pic.twitter.com/8rzRkLKmFr — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 14, 2019

Chris' first love will always be his pet dog, Dodger. Don't believe us? Just go through Evans' Twitter for all the evidence.

He's going to be an amazing dad

Apart from the fact that Evans really wants to be a husband and a dad as revealed during his 2019 Men's Journal interview, we also see his parenting side when it comes to taking care of his adorable nephew, Miles.

He's an Avenger

Last one for today pic.twitter.com/VL8cvo0VYz — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) May 6, 2019

Umm, Captain America, anyone?!

ALSO READ: Chris Evans REVEALS how sharing 'anxiety' with Chris Hemsworth was comforting when he became Captain America

Happy Birthday, Chris Evans!

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×