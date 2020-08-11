Happy Birthday Chris Hemsworth: When India made the Thor actor feel nothing less than a rockstar

Chris Hemsworth celebrates his 37th birthday today. On the occasion, we revisit one of his interviews where he shared his experience of visiting India.

Take out the surfboards or maybe find a cliff to jump off from to celebrate Chris Hemsworth's birthday in the true spirit! The Avengers: Endgame star turns 37 today and fans of the Aussie actor have flooded the internet with wishes for the actor. Indian fans are not holding back on showering the Thor actor with love either for even Hemsworth now knows that he has a huge fanbase in India. The Aussie actor realised the fandom in India was beyond his expectations when he visited the country to film Extract.

In an interaction with IANS, the Thor: Love and Thunder star revealed that he was "overwhelmed" with the love he received in India during his visit. "I loved shooting in India. The people were incredible. I didn’t realise how popular the Marvel films were in India. So that was, at times, overwhelming," he confessed.

"I love the place and the people. It was sort of intimidating as it was exciting because there were so many people… We felt like rock stars in a stadium. But the warmth and support we got while shooting there, no matter how disruptive we were to their daily lives, it was so good," he said.

Sharing details from the time he shot the movie, Hemsworth said, "During shooting, we had hundreds and thousands of people on certain days lining up on the streets and up on top of bridges and in buildings, you know, after every take, cheering and applauding. I’ve never experienced anything like it." A glimpse of that was seen in a video shared by Hemsworth at the time of Extraction's release. A crazy fan followed his car hoping to get his autograph.

Check out the video below:

Not just Hemsworth, but his wife Elsa Pataky loves the country. As a result, the couple has named one of their children India Rose. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

