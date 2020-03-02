Happy Birthday Chris Martin: Yellow, Fix You & other songs by Coldplay singer that'll always be our favourite

It is Chris Martin's birthday and what better way to celebrate his birthday than to stream some Coldplay songs.

Heartbroken? Let's play some Coldplay. Need music to celebrate? Play some Coldplay. Looking for a song at 2 AM? Coldplay all the way. The international band has given us some of our favourite songs and all in the voice of Chris Martin. The British singer, songwriter, musician, record producer, and philanthropist is the lead singer and co-founder of the band and today, we are celebrating his birthday. The singer turns 43 today and what better way than to celebrate his birthday with some of the best songs he's worked on.

Our list includes the famous Fix You, which Martin had written for his grieving then-wife Gwyneth Paltrow. Back in 2005, the Avengers: Endgame star lost her father Bruce. The singer penned the song to help her through her tough time. The list also features Yellow, considered as one of the best songs by the band by diehard Coldplay fans. The song is not only a fan favourite but also shot the band to international fame.

What are the other songs on the list? Well, check them out yourself:

On the personal front, Martin is dating Fifty Shade famed actress Dakota Johnson. The lovebirds have been spotted together on several occasions and have bonded with Martin's ex-wife Paltrow. Read about it here: Gwyneth Paltrow gets spotted with ex husband Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson on a family outing

