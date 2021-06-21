Happy Birthday Chris Pratt: When the actor ACCIDENTALLY confirmed his role in Thor: Love and Thunder

On Chris Pratt's 42nd birthday, we take a look at the time he gave out a major Marvel spoiler and made our day.

Chris Pratt aka Star-Lord celebrates his birthday on June 21 and as the actor turns 42, we remember the time the actor dropped a major Marvel spoiler and how. Pratt decided to pull a 'Tom Holland' while actually being in conversation with Spider-Man star Tom Holland when he gave away a major Marvel secret about his own role. While the start to 2021 seemed to be a slow one considering the pandemic, it was Pratt who made it super-dramatic with his revelation.

For those who don't remember, one of Pratt's major Marvel spoilers came in January this year when he was in conversation with Tom Holland on Instagram. The two Marvel stars got together for a fun chat when Chris casually mentioned that his Guardians of the Galaxy character will be a part of Taika Waititi's upcoming film, Thor: Love and Thunder.

While speaking about his upcoming projects, Pratt told Holland, "I've got Guardians coming up next year. And I've got Thor. I'm gonna go be in Thor in Australia, so I'll be traveling to Australia in about a week." After dropping this major spoiler, Pratt seemed to be chill until Holland pointed out that this was some "crazy news" that was definitely unannounced.

Reacting to the same, Chris then said, "Am I not supposed to say that?" and further added, "No, they knew that. I think they knew that... If they didn't, they do now."

It was later revealed that apart from Pratt's Star-Lord, Vin Diesel's Groot will also be a part of the film. The Taika Waititi film has added a major new face, Christian Bale in the role of the lead antagonist.

As for Pratt fans, the actor not only has Thor 4 and Guardians of the Galaxy lined up but also another major franchise film, namely, Jurassic World: Dominion which is slated for a June 2022 release.

ALSO READ: Chris Pratt gushes about 10 month old daughter Lyla; Reveals cute details of their ‘special time’

Share your comment ×