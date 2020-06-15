Happy Birthday Courteney Cox: 10 dialogues of Monica Geller that FRIENDS fans can never get enough of

As Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller blows an extra candle on the cake today, let's look at 10 dialogues of the FRIENDS alum that fans can never get enough of:

Courteney Cox celebrates her 56th birthday today and fans can't stop gushing. While Rachel Green was one of the sassiest characters in the 90s sitcom FRIENDS, Monica Geller played by Courteney Cox was no less loved by the fans. The one who cooked delicious food and kept everything clean in the house, Monica Geller is the kind of a FRIEND we'd all want. Be it her cooking and cleaning habits, cute love story with Chandler, or her quirky jokes, Monica Geller is one of the reasons why the show is what it is today. Even though its been years since the show ended, Courteney Cox still retains the same humour and it's quite evident in her Instagram posts.

Joey was loved for his jokes, Chandler for his sarcasm, Rachel for her style, Pheobe for her quirkiness, Ross for his number of divorces (just kidding) for his love for Rachel but Monica was the pillar that kept all of them together. Be it Thanksgiving, Halloween, or any other occasion, she would always manage it from start to end and make delicious dinner for all her friends. Good looks, humour, great style, obsession with kids, competitive and excellent at household chores, Monica Geller was an all-rounder. And if she'd be reading this right now, she'd say I KNOWWW!

As Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller blows an extra candle on the cake today, let's look at 10 dialogues of the FRIENDS alum that fans can never get enough of:

‘I know you all hate me and I am sorry but I don’t care’

When she was the head chef but no one listened to her. She tried explaining them the nice way but when things didn't work out, she asked Joey to pretend to be a new chef working under her and fired him in front of the others to set them straight.

‘Chandler… In all my life… I never thought I would be so lucky. As to…fall in love with my best…my best… There’s a reason why girls don’t do this!’

When Monica gets on her knees and proposes to Chandler before he can ask her the same and breaks down in the middle asking Chandler to continue. The sweetest scene in the show.

‘I KNOW! I KNOW! I KNOW!’

This happened multiple times and FRIENDS fans would definitely know. But for instance, when Monica admitted being attracted to her ex Richard's son and was reminded by her friends that he's her ex-boyfriend's son, she said it again.

‘Welcome to the real world! It sucks. You’re gonna love it!’

Monica Geller pretty much spoke on behalf of all the girls when she consoled Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel in the first episode after she ran away from her marriage venue and chose to stay with Monica than get married to Barry.

‘I am not sick. I am fined!’

When Monica was sick but wanted Chandler to love her, she yelled it out loud as Chandler insisted that she should go to bed and rest. And also because he didn't want to cuddle with her because she was sick.

'Judge all you want but; married a lesbian, left a man at the altar, fell in love with a gay ice dancer, threw a girl’s wooden leg into fire, LIVES IN A BOX’

A classic sibling fight! Monica didn't think twice before tearing apart her brother Ross after he tried to judge her. Monica-1 Ross-0

'No! Not Like That! ...You’ve Gotta—You Wanna Fold Them Like Swans. Like I Showed You At Christmas Time, Remember?'

When Monica teaches Phoebe how to fold napkins, just like how they do it at hotels.

'Okay, Hypothetically, Why Won't I Be Married When I'm 40?'

When Monica and Richard have a conversation about their future together, their marriage and kids wherein Monic admits she wants kids at one point in time in the future while Richard says he doesn't.

'It's Never Taken You More Than A Shower To Get Over A Relationship'

If anyone can insult Joey in such a funny and smart way, it has to be Monica Geller. Here she mocked him for his love life.

'Do you really think the best reason to get married is because you're sorry?'

When Chandler asks Monica to marry him only because he's sorry for letting her down and thinks that's what she wants.

