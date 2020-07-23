Happy Birthday Daniel Radcliffe: Here's how the 31 year old got his acclaimed role in the Harry Potter movies

To commemorate Daniel Radcliffe’s 31st birthday, we look back at how the star landed the commendable role. Scroll down to read what happened.

Daniel Radcliffe, best known for his celebrated performance in the Harry Potter franchise, turns 31 today! The actor rose to fame with his iconic performance in Harry Potter, he even turned into a superhero of its own kind. Many of his fans love him for his performance as the half-blooded prince of Hogwarts but at the same time, not a lot of people know how Daniel landed this acclaimed role. Today, to commemorate Daniel’s monumental day, we look back at how the Harry Potter star came about his role in the hit franchise, and the days leading up to it.

Fans will find it hard to believe but Daniel was actually contemplating his decision of quitting acting just before he landed a role in Harry Potter. The actor was not interested in acting anymore when he was asked to play the remarkable part. Casting director Janet Hirshenson in a conversation with the Huffington Post recalled the incident.

“JK Rowling demanded that she only needed British actors to be cast. They needed their Harry Potter to be of a specific size and have green eyes.” Daniel Radcliffe didn’t make the cut as he doesn't have green eyes. Janet continued, “For Harry, to complicate things, I needed a blue or green-eyed kid because part of Harry is his green eyes or blue-green, but they couldn’t be brown eyes, so that was another elimination thing. We said, ‘Oh, drat! He’s (Daniel Radcliffe) great, but he has brown eyes.’”

Talking about Daniel’s interest, she added, “He just wasn’t interested. He didn’t want to be an actor anymore.” However, director Chris Columbus and producer David Heyman managed to get him on board. “One evening, David Heyman, the producer went to the theatre and he knew Daniel’s father, who was an agent, so the producer ran into Daniel and his dad and said to Daniel, ‘Why don’t you come in and audition? Think about it.’ So he said, ‘OK,’” revealed the casting director.

Since then there has been no looking back for Daniel Radcliffe. The actor has since been cast in 8 Harry Potter movies and is till date celebrated for his distinguished performance in the franchise.

