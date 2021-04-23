Happy Birthday Dev Patel: THROWBACK to when actor turned down James Bond role & voted for Idris Elba instead

On Dev Patel’s 31st birthday, we are looking back at the time when the British actor turned down all rumours of being cast as the next James Bond and instead voted for another actor who’s in the running to play the next 007.

On Dev Patel’s 31st birthday, we are looking back at August 2020 when the Indian descent actor said he isn't interested in taking on the mantle of 007 as he doesn't want to be a "tokenistic" diversity hire. While Patel had been touted as a possible new 007 by many — many fans were rallying stating reasons why Patel would be the perfect Bond. However, in an interview with IndieWire published on August 25, Patel said that his vote for the next James Bond would go to Idris Elba.

"I mean, you don't want me blasting through a door with a Walther PPK to try to save you. I'll do the comedy version with Armando [Iannucci]," Patel said. "I just think the best person for the role is what it comes down to." Patel, who has built up an impressive resume since debuting in British TV series "Skins," continued: "I also don't want to be gifted a role, just because of the tokenistic nature of me being a garnish — 'Let's sprinkle some diversity into this!' That doesn't make me feel good either."

Patel concluded that "If it works for the story, and I feel like I can bring some truth out of this role or embody it well, then that's what it should come down to." Patel currently stars in Armando Iannucci's "The Personal History of David Copperfield," which will be released in select US movie theatres on August 28. Patel complimented the movie's colourblind casting in the same IndieWire interview.

Patel said: "I think it's a really positive time. There's so much more opportunity out there, and I'm very grateful for that. I think Armando is really keeping the doors open on this, and hopefully, there are some other brave filmmakers that will follow in his footsteps."

ALSO READ: Dev Patel turns narrator for special two part series titled India From Above to mark Independence Day

Share your comment ×