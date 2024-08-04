Happy Birthday Dylan And Cole Sprouse: 10 Amazing Facts To Know About The Twins As They Turn 32

There aren’t a lot of Hollywood actor siblings who have made an impactful career like this twin brothers - Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse. Over the years of their career, they have proved their worth as actors and entertainers. They started their acting journey with Disney's 'The Suit Life of Zack & Cody'. Not only that they grow in front of our eyes and we saw them making their career vividly, but we also saw them becoming masculine and gorgeous as they are.

They have been in the industry for a very long time as they began as child actors. However, they became a household name with their charming persona which impacted the audience a lot. Dylan and Cole are not only popular actors, they have other identities as models and entrepreneurs. They are one-of-a-kind identical twins and they often share their love for each other on their social media platforms.

When Dylan got married to Barbara Palvin in 2023, Cole stood by his side as his best man and was even seen getting emotional to see his brother getting hitched. Now, as the actors are turning 32, here are 10 unknown and surprising facts about them that you may not know. Let's take a look at them.

Dylan and Cole as identical twins

Born on 4 August 1992, in Italy. Arizona, Dylan, and Cole are identical twins. They have an uncanny resemblance that has confused the audience quite a lot of time.

Dylan and Cole Sprouse’s education from New York University

Apart from being actors, Dylan and Cole are quite educated. They both got into New York University. While Dylan studied video game design, Cole was into archaeology.

Twin brothers’ acting journey

Since infants, Cole and Dylan Sprouse have been in the industry. They debuted with a commercial but found popularity after featuring in Grace Under Fire. However, their cuteness and charm became worldwide famous after they starred in Disney's The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

Dylan and Cole’s passion for photography

Dylan and Cole Sprouse are very passionate about photography. Their works have often been featured in prestigious galleries.

What is All Wise-Meadery?

They have founded All Wise-Meadery, a place to showcase their entrepreneurship spirit and their passion for creating new and unique beverages. It is situated in Brooklyn, New York. Apart from sharing the industry fame, the brothers also share business and their love for nature and photography.

Dylan and Cole’s appearance in Friends

Many might not know but Dylan and Cole have been featured in the popular American sitcom, Friends. They played Ross Geller's son, Ben in various episodes of later seasons.

They voice environmental sustainability

Both Dylan and Cole have been quite vocal about the environmental issues. They have often used their platform to portray their views on pressing matters and even they have participated in preserving the planet.

Dylan and Cole’s massive fan following

Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse have a massive fan following based on their charming looks and acting skills. Their social media handles often flood with innumerable followers as the actors share glimpses from their everyday lives and upcoming projects to keep their fans intrigued.

Their versatility as actors

What has been their USP is Dylan Sprouse and Cole Sprouse’s versatility. They can portray a wide range of roles from being romantic comedic heroes to dramatic and challenging characters. Dylan was recently seen in the movie franchise, Beautiful Disaster and Beautiful Wedding with Virgina Gardner. On the other hand, Cole is known for featuring in Riverdale and Five Feet Apart.

Dylan and Cole’s break from acting

It seems the Sprouse brothers needed a breather. Dylan and Cole have taken a break from their acting career to pursue their other passions and to follow their personal growth. This might be a good decision for them to become more successful in all aspects of life.

Surely, the Sprouse twins have made a mark in the industry and proved to a point that they are here to stay. Well, did you know about these facts about the fascinating brothers? Happy Birthday, Dylan and Cole!

