Happy Birthday Ed Sheeran: From Little Things to Love Yourself, 5 songs you didn't know were penned by singer

On Ed Sheeran’s birthday, here's a list of 5 songs you didn't know were penned by the singer. It includes One Direction’s Little Things and Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself. Check it out.

It is Ed Shreen’s birthday and we are grateful that the singer was born because without him, we wouldn’t have all these love songs in our playlist that we shall continue to cherish forever. The singer is, hands down, one of the biggest pop-stars in the world today and deserves all the appreciation he gets. In the last decade, the singer has singlehandedly added almost all the romantic tracks to our list and if you still don’t have a playlist loaded with Ed’s remarkable songs, do you even know what love means?

Ten years back, he was just a 19-year-old artist who was trying to make his way to the mainstream music industry and the world was yet to witness how phenomenal he was. But today, you cannot speak about some of the most remarkable artists of our generation and not mention Ed. From hogging the top spots on Billboard’s music lists to earning Grammy nominations, the singer has done it all. Shape of You, Thinking Out Loud, The A Team, Photograph and Lego House are some of his most popular songs ever.

Although no one can deny the fact that the singer has a voice that can instantly fix a broken heart or cure a bad mood, his lyrics are just as strong and powerful. His words can make sense when nothing else does and that’s because he is a remarkable writer. While we know him for his hear melting hit tracks, the singer has a list of songs to his credits that he has written for other popular artists. Here’s a list of five songs you may not know that were written by Ed Sheeran.

One Direction’s 18

If you are a One Direction fan, you are, without any doubt, guilty of listening to this song on a loop. The song came out in 2018 and was an over-night hit. And although the band has a lot of romantic track on their credits, one of the most popular ones.

Hilary Duff’s Tattoo

The track featured in Hillary’s fifth studio album 'Breathe In. Breathe Out,’ which was released in 2015. The song is both romantic and heartbreaking at the same time and the lyrics are as beautiful as Hillary’s voice.

One Direction’s Little Things

Ed has mentioned in some of his interviews that he is fond of the band and clearly also likes collaborating with them. The song was a part of the boy band’s second studio album Take Me Home, which came out in 2012, and it was an instant hit.

The Weeknd’s Dark Times

The singer wrote Dark Times in collaboration with The Weeknd. The song featured in his 2015 album Beauty Behind the Madness. If you don’t already have this song on your playlist add it now.

Justin Bieber’s Love Yourself

This one you were probably already aware of. And if you close your eyes while listening to this song, you can even imagine Ed singing it, because everything from the music, to the lyrics of this track, feels like a song by Ed Sheeran.

Read More