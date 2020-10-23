Happy Birthday Emila Clarke: When Game of Thrones star had a 'How you doin' moment with Friends' Matt LeBlanc

During a 2016 appearance on The Graham Norton Show, Emilia Clarke showed off her fangirl side and asked Friends alum Matt LeBlanc to reenact his famous catchphrase 'How you doin'?' on her. Watch the adorable interview featuring the birthday girl below.

Emilia Clarke, who became a household name as Daenerys Targaryen in the iconic series Game of Thrones, is quite the opposite to her beloved character. The gorgeous actress is a literal ball of sunshine as evidenced by her various interviews and fans can't get enough of her vibrant personality, especially that million-dollar smile with the most expressive eyebrows. Clarke celebrates her 34th birthday today, i.e. October 23, 2020.

To commemorate the special day, we take a trip down memory lane to Emilia's 2016 appearance on The Graham Norton Show. Also making their presence felt as guests on the red couch were Friends star Matt LeBlanc, Kate Beckinsale and Dominic Cooper. Graham Norton revealed to LeBlanc that Clarke is a huge fan of him, especially as Joey Tribbiani. A flustered Emilia had her fangirl mode on as she relayed how she's watched all the season of Friends while Matt confessed he could only finish one season of GoT. "I just think you're crazy wicked," Clarke exclaimed with a blush which led to the 53-year-old actor embracing her in a tight, warm hug.

However, the memorable moment came later when a shy Emilia made a simple request: "Would you be able to ask me how I'm doing?" LeBlanc humbly complied and had his Joey mode on as he asked, "Since I haven't been up to speed on the show [Game of Thrones], what I will say now, 'How you doin'?'" In turn, as expected, Clarke was a blushing mess. "I caught that from back here," Beckinsale chipped in while Emilia gushed, "Yeah. It works."

Norton couldn't help but quip, "What was really embarrassing is when Matt walked out, I went 'How you doin'?' And then I was like, 'Oh, shut up! What are you doing?"

Watch birthday girl Emilia Clarke having her big fangirl moment with Matt LeBlanc on The Graham Norton Show below:

As Chandler Bing would say, "Could we be in any more adoration with Ms. Clarke?!"

Happy Birthday, Emilia Clarke!

