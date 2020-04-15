Happy Birthday Emma Watson: 10 reasons why the versatile actress deserves to be our adulting coach

On Emma Watson’s 30th birthday, we listed out all the reasons why the Harry Potter actress deserves to be our adulating coach in life.

Ever since she landed the role of Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter franchise, back in 2001, Emma Watson has been in the public eye. While we have seen many child artists crumbling under the pressure of constantly being under the spotlight, the English actress has grown up into this strong and influential woman who is a role model for many striving and thriving women out there who are trying to make their mark in the world. Even with the constant supply of attention, Emma always manages to keep herself levelled never fails to give major adulating goals.

It’s like she has got it all together and everything she says and does is just pure perfection, including her movie choices and ideas about feminism. The actress has a bachelor's degree in English literature from Brown University and has added various impressive acting credits to her resume. From her perfectly articulated speeches to striking screen presence, it seems like she is incapable of making a wrong decision and that’s exactly why she deserves to be every millennial’s role model. As Emma turns 30 today, here are a few reasons why she deserves to be our adulting coach

She never shies away from being herself:

Emma has been in the public eye forever and has never tried to fit in just to grab attention. Her fans accept her for who she is, of course, it helps that it is impossible to hate her because she is this incredibly intelligent and beautiful human being who is always kind to people, especially her fans. Even though she is always vocal about issues related to various social themes, and has very serious views about gender inequality in our society, her sense of humour and wit never fails to impress her fans.

She is a Global Goodwill Ambassador for the UN

While many of us are still struggling with the idea of adulating, and getting our lives on track, Emma is playing her part in initiating a global change. Considering her hard-hitting ideas about equality and justice, Emma was named a U.N. Goodwill Ambassador in the summer of 2014. IF you have been following the actress, you would know that she is very passionate about women empowerment and her role in the UN is also focused on promoting global gender equality. As a Goodwill Ambassador, the actress tries to spread awareness about the significant issues that govern the lives of women across the world.

She is a feminist to the core:

With every statement she makes about gender equality, Emma proves that she is one of the best feminists we have out there. She is one of those few female celebrities who don’t shy away from calling themselves feminists. Even though the idea has been polluted by many, Emma has time and again stated that feminism is not about benefiting women, it benefits men too because it stands for equality. She once revealed that she was encouraged not to use the word "feminism" in her speeches, and this is what she had to say: “If women are terrified to use the word, how on earth are men supposed to start using it?”

She uses her films to inspire others:

From playing the role of our beloved Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter series, to featuring as Meg March in Little Women, she has always inspired the audience through her performance. “Young girls are told you have to be the delicate princess. Hermione taught them that you can be the warrior,” Emma once said about her Harry Potter Character. With all her roles, the actress show women that they can be feminine, intelligent, beautiful and a fighter, all at the same time. Even though acting is her livelihood, the actress never compromises on her values for her profession. Did you know that she refused to wear a corset in Beauty and the Beast?

She is fashion goals:

It’s her confidence that always helps her pull off anything she wears. While she likes to keep it comfortable, she always manages to look flawless. Her passion for environmentally friendly fashion has also inspired many. She made an environmental statement with a dress she wore the 2016 Met Gala. She looked stunning in the black and white Calvin Klein dress made completely from recycled plastic bottles.

