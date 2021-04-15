Happy Birthday Emma Watson: 5 quotes by the Harry Potter alum that will inspire you

As Emma Watson celebrates her 31st birthday, we are looking back at 5 quotes by the Harry Potter alum that will leave you inspired.

As Harry Potter alum Emma Watson turns 31 today, we are looking back at the best and most inspiring quotes by the actress. A graduate of Brown University in English Literature, Emma has always stressed on the importance of pursuing an education for herself, and this was something she managed to tackle alongside acting in films. Over the years, Watson, even after growing up in Hollywood, has not only been a wonderful talented actress but also a humanitarian, woman’s right activist and much more. She has also over the years become the quintessential walking, talking message of feminism.

As we celebrate the talent house’s 31st birthday, let’s look back at some of the most powerful things the British actress has said.

1- “Don’t let anyone tell you what you can or cannot do or cannot achieve. Do. Not. Allow. It.”

2- “It’s not the absence of fear, it’s overcoming it. Sometimes you’ve got to blast through and have faith.”

3- “Feeling beautiful has nothing to do with what you look like, I promise. If you truly pour your heart into what you believe in, even if it makes you vulnerable, amazing things can and will happen.”

5- “Books are a friend, books are an escape, books are a means to empowerment and books are a means to understanding yourself better and, in a world around you. They are everything.”

