Happy Birthday George Clooney: Looking back at the sweetest quotes actor has said about love, family & Amal

To mark George Clooney’s 60th birthday, we’re looking back at the sweetest things the actor has said about his family and wife Amal Clooney.

Wonderful actor, philanthropist and a doting husband and father, George Clooney wears many hats. The actor who celebrated his 60th birthday today made his debut in Hollywood in 1978 with the medical drama show ER, and since then the actor has made waves in Hollywood and the world. While we love his work in films and the movies he has blessed fans with over the years, we adore how devoted he is to his wife Amal Clooney and their two kids. To mark his big day, today, we’re looking back at the sweetest things the Tomorrowland actor has said about his wife Amal Clooney, who is a Lebanese-born British lawyer specialising in international law and human rights.

On his admiration for Amal: “She’s someone that I enjoy spending every minute of the day with and I’m very proud to be around, watching the things that she does I admire so greatly. I’ve always been involved in things other than this business long before I was successful at it, but she’s been doing it kind of quietly and unheralded for a long, long period of time.”

On his marriage proposal: “I knew fairly quickly that I wanted to spend the rest of my life with Amal (but) we had never talked about it so there wasn’t like a “Hey, maybe we should get married.” Literally, I dropped it on her. And she just kept saying, “Oh my god,” and “Wow” – completely unexpected. We just sat there and finally I said, ‘Listen, I’m 52 and I’ve been on my knee now for about 28 minutes, so I gotta get an answer out of this or I’m going to throw a hip out. I might not be able to stand back up.’”

On dating Amal: “I knew when I met her that she was super­extraordinary. I wondered if I would ever get a chance to date her. We were friends for a while and luckily she said yes.”

On why he fell in love with Amal: “She’s an amazing human being. And, she’s caring. And, she also happens to be one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. And, she’s got a great sense of humour. There’s a number of reasons why [he fell in love].”

