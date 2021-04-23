Happy Birthday Gigi Hadid: 8 SNAPS of the supermodel & Khai which prove the mom, daughter duo are already BFFs

Gigi Hadid, who celebrates her 26th birthday today (her first as a mom!), i.e. April 23, has been flooding Instagram with the cutest photos of her darling daughter Khai ever since she and Zayn Malik welcomed their tiny princess in September 2020.

It's Gigi Hadid's day today, i.e. April 23, as the supermodel celebrates her 26th birthday and it's indeed a special one because it's her first ever as a mom. In case you were living under a rock, it was in September 2020 when Gigi and the love of her life Zayn Malik welcomed their first child, a baby girl, who they named Khai, which means 'crowned' in Arabic.

Since then, it's been all about Khai for the doting parents, especially Gigi, who has been flooding her Instagram with the cutest photos of her tiny princess. However, the new momma has refrained from showing Khai's face to the public as she and Zayn want to give Khai as normal a childhood as she can possibly get. Nonetheless, Hadid shares the many adventures she embarks on with baby Khai, whether it be going on NYC strolls, visiting museums and enjoying picnics, or even embracing the beauty of nature in her Pennsylvania farmhouse. Here are eight snaps of the birthday girl and her darling daughter which prove that the mother-daughter duo are already BFFs:

When Khai was still inside her mother's growing belly

When Zayn cradled his two heartbeats

When Gigi and Zayn shared their first-ever photo with Khai

When Gigi couldn't get over Khai's cute hands

When Gigi gave a glimpse of Khai (but not really!)

When Gigi aced the golden hour snap with Khai

When Gigi and Khai showed their affinity for nature

When Gigi and Khai went on NYC adventures together

Happy Birthday, Gigi Hadid!

