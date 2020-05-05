Happy Birthday Henry Cavill: When Superman star PUNCHED Jimmy Kimmel only to be beaten down by his bodyguard

Happy birthday Henry Cavill! Here's a look at when he punched Jimmy Kimmel when he appeared on his show.

Henry Cavill turns 37 today. The birthday star is best known for his roles in Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Justice League, Mission: Impossible - Fallout and The Witcher. While we are inching to refer to Cavill's infamous mustache fiasco, we thought we would give that a rest today and instead, look at one of his hilarious talk show appearances. On the occasion of his birthday, we thought of revisiting the time he punched late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel.

For those unversed with the incident, before you jump to a conclusion that there was a brawl on the sets of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, let us clarify that it was a fun segment planned by Kimmel himself. In the video shared by the host, Kimmel choreographs the fight sequence. The act began with Cavill punching Kimmel in slow motion only to have been beaten down by the host's bodyguard.

Check out the video below:

Apart from Superman, Cavill auditioned to play James Bond. Speaking with Men's Health, the actor revealed he was rejected for the 007 role because he was "fat" for the role. “I remember the director, Martin Campbell, saying, ‘Looking a little chubby there, Henry’. I didn’t know how to train or diet. And I’m glad Martin said something, because I respond well to truth. It helps me get better," he revealed.

Do you think he would fit for the role now that Daniel Craig is stepping down? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

