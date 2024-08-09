Happy Birthday Hoda Kotb: 8 Unknown Facts About American TV Personality As She Turns 60

Hoda Kotb, best known for her role on NBC's The Today Show, has officially taken over as the show's main morning anchor. For years, Kotb was well-known for co-hosting the fourth hour of The Today Show with Kathie Lee Gifford, where they were known for their lighthearted and entertaining segments.

With this new role, Hoda Kotb will collaborate with Savannah Guthrie, marking a historic moment as the first time two women have co-hosted the flagship morning show. On her 60th birthday, let’s explore eight little-known facts about the American TV personality:

1. She Adopted at Age 52

Hoda Kotb's journey to motherhood was very personal. Her battle with cancer made it difficult for her to conceive, so she and her boyfriend, Joel Schiffman, decided to adopt.

In February 2017, they joyfully adopted their newborn daughter, Haley Joy. Kotb's decision to adopt later in life reflects her determination to start a family despite the obstacles she encountered.

2. Her First Name Means “Guidance” in Arabic

The name "Hoda" is highly notable and popular in Egypt, the country of her parents' birth. Her parents were born in Egypt, so while it might seem unusual in the United States, it's a common name there.

According to Kotb, when people hear her name in Cairo, they frequently turn around, giving her the same sense of familiarity and everydayness as Jane Smith does in the US.

Advertisement

3. She Hosts Her Own SiriusXM Radio Talk Show

Aside from her appearances on the Today Show, Kotb has been making waves on SiriusXM. Since 2015, she has presented a chat show on TODAY Show Radio that airs twice weekly.

Fans may listen to her intelligent and interesting chats on channel 108 on Mondays and Wednesdays, giving a new kind of connection and involvement in addition to her broadcast presence.

4. She Starts Her Day with Water, Not Coffee

In order to broadcast her morning program, Kotb needs to perform at her best early in the day every day. Her morning ritual is surprisingly simple: as soon as she wakes up, she drinks a bottle of room-temperature water.

She finds that by practicing, she stays focused and prepared for the busy day that lies ahead, proving that even the tiniest routines can have a big impact.

5. She’s a Big Country Music Fan

Kotb's personal life reflects her passion for country music. She named her black and white Cockapoo "Blake" after country singer Blake Shelton, expressing her admiration for him. She even dressed up as Shelton for Halloween in 2017, highlighting her love of country music in a fun and personal way.

Advertisement

6. She Started Her Career in New Orleans

Kotb began her journalism career as a six-year anchor and reporter at WWL-TV in New Orleans. She values the strong sense of community and intimate ties she developed at this important period in her life. Kotb's stint in New Orleans inspired her profession and left her with lasting impressions of the city's hospitality and kindness.

7. Kotb has Published Four Books

In addition to her successful television and radio career, Kotb is an accomplished author. She has authored several books, including Hoda: How I Survived War Zones, Bad Hair, Cancer, and Kathie Lee (2010), Ten Years Later: Six People Who Overcame Adversity and Transformed Their Lives (2013), and Where We Belong: Journeys That Point the Way (2016).

8. She’s a Breast Cancer Survivor

Hoda Kotb's battle with breast cancer is a significant part of her life. Following her 2007 diagnosis, she underwent extensive treatment, including a mastectomy. Kotb, who is approaching ten years of being cancer-free, credits her recovery to her older sister Hala, whom she refers to as "Miss Positive," for her unwavering support.

Advertisement

Kotb wears a pink ring to commemorate her sister and the strength she gained during her fight. This ring represents her tenacity and healing, honoring both her unique path and the invaluable support she received from her family.

ALSO READ: Hoda Kotb Reveals She Is Clear About What She Wants In Her Dating Life