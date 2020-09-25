Happy Birthday Hyun Bin: When Son Ye Ji REVEALED 'fate' reunited her with the actor on Crash Landing on You

When Crash Landing on You was set to premiere, Son Ye-jin had revealed how excited she was to be able to reunite with her Negotiation co-star Hyun Bin for another project.

Before Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin impressed millions with their crackling chemistry in the 2020 romance drama Crash Landing on You, the co-stars played adversaries in the 2018 hit film Negotiation. As today, i.e. September 25, 2020, marks Hyun Bin's 39th birthday, we look back at CLOY's press conference before the series premiered and what the stars had to say about working in the tvN drama together.

According to Naver TV via Soompi, Ye-jin had gushed about reuniting with Hyun Bin as she felt it's rare for actors to meet again in another project calling in "fate." Moreover, the 39-year-old actress also believed that her co-star flawlessly suited his CLOY character Ri Jung-hyuk. As the drama was still set to air, Ye-ji added that the pair will be able to show viewers lots of different sides to them in CLOY from a "lovey-dovey dynamic to deep emotions." The actress was definitely right on her part as fans were left enamoured by their undeniable chemistry on-screen.

Comparing her CLOY character Yoon Se-ri to her Something in the Rain character Yoon Jin-ah, Ye-jin shared, "I’m really random in real life, just like Se-ri. She’s a dramatic character who’s very different from my previous drama, which was about a realistic woman."

On the other hand, Hyun Bin had praised his co-star, sharing, "It’s a fun drama with an unpredictable plot. It really captured a lot of Son Ye-jin’s cheerful charms," while adding about his own character, "Ri Jung-hyuk is charming because he’s someone who’s tough but also clumsy."

What did you think of Hyun Bin and Son Ye-jin's performances in Crash Landing on You? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section below.

Happy Birthday, Hyun Bin!

