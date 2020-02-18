Happy Birthday J-Hope: BTS members shower Hobi with lots of love and adorable photos
Popular K-pop band BTS are going to be having an extremely busy week ahead of them as their upcoming album Map of the Soul: 7 drops on February 21, 2020. Before that, however, ARMY are celebrating a special day and that is J-Hope's 26th (Korean age: 27) birthday. Hobi had a special VLive celebration to kickstart Hobi Day and revealed that his birthday wish this year is to be a "precious person" to someone. While the other BTS members were not a part of his midnight celebration, they did make Hobi feel extra special with heartfelt yet funny birthday tweets.
The first member from BTS to wish Hobi on his birthday was none other than Suga aka Yoongi. "Hey, Hob-Ah, happy birthday! Hahahahahahahat #Hobibdaycongrats #ThisisSugaHyung #IamTheFirst #Dehet," Suga tweeted as per the English translation and it was too adorable to even have a photo attached. On the other hand, Jin shared a selfie with his bandmate, where all eyes were on Soekjin's apple hair shenanigans. "Jjwae-hope happy birthday I love you," Jin tweeted as per the English translation.
Check out Suga and Jin's birthday tweets for J-Hope below:
야 홉아 생일 축하한다! 하하하하하핫 #홉이생일ㅊㅋ #슈가형이야 #내가일등 #데헷
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 17, 2020
쮀홉 생일축하행 알라뷰 pic.twitter.com/cqJqH7jdsR
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 18, 2020
Next up, we have BTS leader RM who shared a gorgeous photo of the birthday boy with the biggest smile on his face relaxing in grey track pants and a white tee, while the aesthetic location adds further sunshine and 'hope,' no pun intended! "#Hobibdaycongrats #Namjooning," Namjoon tweeted as per the English translation. Jimin was next as he shared some adorable selfies of JiHope and we can't get over the cuteness of both members. "Our Heemangie(Hope) very happy birthday. Be full of happiness," ChimChim tweeted as per the English translation.
Check out RM and Jimin's birthday tweets for J-Hope below:
#호비생일ㅊㅋ #남주닝 pic.twitter.com/XbII3sGguR
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 18, 2020
우리 희망이 생일 많이 축하해
행복만 가득해요 #호비생일ㅊㅋ#JIMIN pic.twitter.com/lONMWvR2r7
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 18, 2020
V took the hilarious route and shared a funny photo of J-Hope enjoying a drink but it's his birthday wish that truly captures their friendship. "Igooo hello how much did you drink #1glass #evendidntdrink #happybdayJjayhope #Iam #Kim #Tae #Hyung @BTS_twt," V tweeted as per the English translation.
Check out V's birthday tweet for J-Hope below:
아이고 이보세요 얼마나 마신거에요 참.. #1잔 #도안먹음 #생일축하해쮀홉 #나는 #김 #태 #형 pic.twitter.com/qWWjlXSsDG
— 방탄소년단 (@BTS_twt) February 18, 2020
We adore these boys and how!
Happy Birthday, J-Hope!
