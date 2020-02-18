Happy Birthday J Hope: Jin, Suga, Becky G & William Shatner wish the BTS member on Hobi Day

BTS member J-Hope is celebrating his 26th birthday today, i.e. February 18, 2020, and the singer got several cute birthday messages from the likes of Suga, Becky G and William Shatner. Check out the birthday tweets below.

"I'm your hope, you're my hope, I'm J-hope." - Every time Jung Hoseok says his adorable catchphrase, one can't help but have the biggest smile on their face! It's officially Hobi Day everyone and we can't keep calm as J-Hope turned 26 (Korean age: 27) on February 18, 2020. Commemorating his special day at midnight, KST, J-Hope appeared on V Live and cut the cake with his millions and millions of ARMY members. The singer also revealed that he received a cool black jacket from fellow BTS member Jin.

Taking to Twitter pages were several celebrities who passed on adorable birthday messages to the Ego singer. One such birthday wish came from Suga, who tweeted via BTS' official Twitter handle claiming that he was the first person to wish Hobi. "Hey, Hob-Ah, happy birthday! Hahahahahahahat #Hobibdaycongrats #ThisisSugaHyung #IamTheFirst #Dehet (naughty laughter sound)," Yoongi tweeted as per the English translation. Jin also took to BTS' Twitter page to share an adorable selfie with the birthday boy as he tweeted, "Jjwae-hope happy birthday I love you," as per the English translation.

Check out Suga and Jin wishing J-Hope on his birthday below:

Meanwhile, Becky G, who collaborated with J-Hope for 2019's chartbuster Chicken Noodle Soup, also shared an adorable wish for her dear friend. "Happy Birthday to my friend J-Hope! So much love for you and wishing the best day ever!! @BTS_twt," Becky tweeted. Even William Shatner had a simple birthday message to sent to Hobi with many birthday emojis.

Check out Becky G and William Shatner wishing J-Hope on his birthday below:

Happy Birthday to my friend J-Hope! So much love for you and wishing the best day ever!! @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/g4WmRTxsCE — Becky G. (@iambeckyg) February 18, 2020

Happy Birthday, J-Hope! Continue to spread sunshine to everyone with your charming personality.

