Happy Birthday Jennifer Aniston: 5 Reasons why we want to be best friends with The Morning Show star

Jennifer Aniston, who turns 51 today, i.e. February 11, 2020, is the ideal girl best friend that all of us crave for. Why, you ask? We give you five simple but endearing reasons why we want the birthday girl as our one, true BFF.

It won't be wrong to say that 2019, as well as 2020, is the year that we got the best version of Jennifer Aniston's public persona. Hear us out! We will always love the actress as her Friends character Rachel Green, but America's sweetheart tested new boundaries when she starred in The Morning Show, alongside close friend Reese Witherspoon. With a powerful performance, the actress won a much deserved SAG Award. Furthermore, she also solely broke the Internet, when she made her Instagram debut and has since been leaving us anxiously waiting for her next IG post.

However, the reason why we adore Jen the most is because of her down-to-earth IRL personality, inspite of being a huge star with a ton of influence. The evidence we give you is from her years and years of friendships with her closest friends. Whether it be Courtney Cox and Lisa Kudrow or even her ex-husband Justin Theroux, friendship has been of prime importance for the Murder Mystery star. No matter what her personal life may be, Jennifer will never compromise on her "soul clusters," as she puts it!

As Jennifer Aniston turns 51 years of age today, i.e. February 11, 2020, we give you five reasons as to why we want to BFFs with the gorgeous actress:

She'll be your personal therapist

In Jen's own words to Collider, "There was the period where I wanted to be a therapist if the acting thing didn’t work. That was pretty much it. I don’t know why. I was just always the girl that people would come and talk to about their problems." Sometimes, it's all about listening, isn't it?!

Biggest cheerleader for her friends

Jennifer will always be the one to hold her friend's achievements high and let them know that they are fabulous human beings as well! We saw that when Aniston and Reese Witherspoon promoted The Morning Show and were all praises for the other. We could all use a cheerleader, during the good times and especially the bad times!

Her lifelong bond with friends

"I’ve had some of my friends for 35 years. I think we’ve all made some sort of unconscious agreement. It’s like when certain groups of people meet, they form a little soul cluster—a sort of common group of souls who have been put together," Jennifer shared recently in a Harper's Bazaar interview and invented a deeper meaning to squad goals.

She always fulfills her promise

Jennifer's yearly holiday tradition is Friendsgiving (all the pun intended!) and when Jimmy Kimmel teased her about how he would like to have enchiladas instead of the traditional Turkey dinner, Aniston kept on her promise and made those damn enchiladas for her friend. No matter how ridiculous the promise, the actress will always deliver in spades!

Jen will always be there for you

I mean, it's cheesy but she really will always be there for us. Maybe not as Jennifer Aniston but definitely as Rachel Green! And, we're cool with that too.

Happy Birthday, Jennifer Aniston!

