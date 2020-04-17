Happy Birthday Jennifer Garner: 6 feel good films of the American actress that you must watch

From 13 Going on 30 to Miracles from Heaven, here's reminiscing Jennifer Garner's feel-good movies to celebrate her birthday.

Jennifer Garner celebrates her 48th birthday today. Yes, you heard it right! Even though the actress doesn't look a day older than 25, American beauty just turned 48 today. As the U.S. is under complete lockdown owing to the spike in Coronavirus cases, social gatherings are a strict no-no at the moment. Unfortunately, the actress won't be able to head for a fancy dinner party with her friends but we're sure she'll be having a great bonding session with her kids Violet, Samuel, and Seraphina at home.

As the actress turns a year older today, let's look at the list of best Jennifer Garner feel-good movies to celebrate her birthday and to feel good amidst this social distancing phase. Also, kudos to the actress for giving such brilliant performances!

13 Going on 30

The fantasy romantic comedy revolves around a 13-year-old Jenna Rink. Fed up of teen problems, she makes an unusual wish wanting to skip her teenage years. Miraculously, her wish comes true and she wakes up as a beautiful 30-year-old woman with a successful career and a handsome boyfriend. However, soon she realises that even though adulthood seems fancier, it isn't as easy as she had thought and wishes to become a teenager again. Jennifer Garner in her teenage element is the life of the film.

Miracles from Heaven

This one will surely make you cry, but the kind of crying that leaves you happy. Ten-year-old Anna suffers from a rare and incurable illness. Her mother Christy takes her to the best medical centers, but all go in vain. The doctors lose hope but Christy keeps her faith alive. It is after an accident that she begins to heal miraculously which surprises her family and the medical specialists.

Catch and Release

After her fiance dies, Gray Wheeler decides to move on with her life and seeks help from his friends. It is only when she moves in with his friends, Dennis and Sam is when she finds out about the secrets he had been keeping from her. She realises that her fiance Gady had been cheating on her with another woman to whom he had also been transferring money every month. The woman, who claimed to have a child with Gady, took money from Gady for her expenses. However, soon she finds out another twist in the story.

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

The American comedy follows the story of Alexander, whose life turns upside down when he finds a gum stuck in his hair. Owing to his weird hairstyle after the incident, he feels disastrous when his family isolates him and wishes a bad day for them. Jennifer Garner plays his mother who often neglects Alexander and as a result of her son's absurd wish, the family's day turns haywire all of a sudden. After his depressive episode, when Alexander wakes up the next morning, he finds his family in chaotic disarray as he wished that everyone in his family could relate to what he is going through.

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past

Connor, a womaniser, takes a break from his playboy life to attends his brother's wedding where he meets his long long friend Jenny Perotti played by Jennifer Garner, who is the only girl he has ever had real feelings for. But getting back to his careless attitude, he gets drunk and tries to brainwash his younger brother to not get married. However, soon he ends up being haunted by the ghosts of his ex-girlfriends who teach him a harsh lesson in order to get him rid of his playboy mindset.

The Odd Life of Timothy Green

A couple Cindy and Jim are devastated to learn that Cindy cannot conceive. They try every method, every prayer to embrace parenthood but their aspirations are crushed when the results come back negative after every attempt. Emotionally wrecked by the news, Jim convinces Cindy to describe her ideal child, the kind she has seen in her dreams and write his characteristics and events on a notepad. Soon, Timothy, an orphan boy suddenly arrives in their lives, matching all the characteristics that Cindy ever wished for and pulls the couple out of their misery, completing their family.

Here's wishing Jennifer Garner a very happy birthday!

