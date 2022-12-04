Happy Birthday Jin: When the BTS member showed his fanboy side for Brad Pitt

While the whole world is fanboying over him and his fellow bandmates, BTS member Jin has never shied away from showing one celebrity he truly loves and is a massive fan of. The singer's love for Brad Pitt has also become 'worldwide famous' just like his worldwide handsome title. Brad Pitt may have many fans but we bet there's no one as dedicated as Kim Seok-jin.

It all started back in 2017 when Jin first namedropped Pitt and left everyone surprised. The Astronaut singer also received a rather funny reaction from his bandmates after he answered a question for an Access Hollywood interview. Jin created an iconic moment when he named Brad Pitt as his "Hollywood crush" and chose to name the actor as his favourite instead of any actress.

Jin's dream collaboration

On another occasion, the singer once again proved his love for Brad Pitt and it was when the members were being interviewed on iHeartRadio Live in 2020 where they discussed their MAP OF THE SOUL: 7 album, their 2020 world tour, their new collaboration with Lauv, and more. It was during this interaction that the members were asked about future collaborations and whom they would like to work with next. The answers from the members turned out to be interesting as V name Ariana Grande, Suga picked Post Malone. Although when it came to Jin, the singer once again left everyone stumped with his answer when he said, Brad Pitt.

Instead of picking another musical artist, Jin picked Pitt above everyone and that shows what a true fanboy he is of the Bullet Train star. His answer also provoked a response from RM who joked, "He’s gonna shoot a movie." Although the thought of Jin and Brad Pitt acting together certainly left ARMYs screaming with joy given how they have been waiting to watch Jin explore his actor side as well.

Jin's celebrity fans

While Jin may be a Brad Pitt fanboy, the singer and group members are themselves big celebrities and enjoy a massive celebrity fandom as well. From Thai actor Chalongrat Novsamron to Egyptian actress Somaya Elkhashab, there are many celebrities who have named Jin as their BTS bias. Also, TXT member Soobin, the leader of the group is a big fanboy of Jin. Soobin has not only mentioned how he is a fan of Jin's voice but also had the sweetest things to say about the BTS member as he said during a live session, "Seokjin hyung is so handsome, he’s really handsome. He’s really likable, gentle and calm and…he has a face that I want to resemble. He’s really elegantly handsome…I like him a lot", via All K-Pop.

Not only that, but Coldplay frontman Chris Martin also has a special sport for Jin in his heart and it was evident during their recent show together in Argentina. In his introduction for Jin's performance, Chris opened up about how Jin had approached him about finding a song "that says goodbye to everybody for a little while." He said, "And so, about six months ago, one of their members called me up and he said, ‘I have to leave the band in December for two years, I have to join the army in Korea because that’s the rule.’ And he said, 'I need a song that says goodbye to everybody for a little while.'" During the performance Jin and Chris were seen sharing a warm hug on stage as well, showcasing their adorable bond.