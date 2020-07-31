Happy Birthday JK Rowling: 5 times the author won hearts with her good deeds

As an ode to British author J.K. Rowling, we are looking back at the top 5 moments she stole the spotlight for her good deeds.

Even though she is known for bringing Harry Potter to life with her words, JK Rowling is also famous for her activist work; the author has also stood up time and again for the right causes. The British author is one of the celebrities who uses their voice and privilege for good. In honour of Rowling’s 55th birthday today, we are looking back at some of her good deeds that won the hearts of fans worldwide.

Funding a good cause: Every year on the anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts (an incident in her books) she apologies for one of the characters she killed in her books. However this year she tweeted, "Today's the 22nd anniversary of the Battle of Hogwarts, but I am going, to be honest, and say that it feels inappropriate to talk about fictional deaths. Too many people are losing loved ones in the real world." and donated a million pounds to charity. Half to Crisis which helps homeless people, and a half to Refuge to help victims of domestic abuse.

Voicing her opinions: Rowling has never been shy about her low opinion of Trump. She makes it clear on Twitter where she frequently replies cuttingly to his tweets, correcting his spellings and mocking what he said. Her replies are usually witty and caustic.

She made Hermoine Black: Years after the Harry Potter book series was over, she decided to return to the world and the characters, this time through a play. Harry Potter and the Cursed Child runs on both Broadway and West End and led to one controversy outside the plot. In the play casting, she suggested Noma Dumezweni, a black woman, was a brilliant choice for Hermione. She pointed out in an interview with The Guardian that she never mentioned Hermione's skin colour but fans found a line that said Hermione 'turned white', insisting it meant she was white. "I had a bunch of racists telling me that because Hermione 'turned white' -- that is, lost colour from her face after a shock--that she must be a white woman, which I have a great deal of difficulty with," Rowling said. "But I decided not to get too agitated about it and simply state quite firmly that Hermione can be a black woman with my absolute blessing and enthusiasm."

Played Santa for the underprivileged: In 2018, a teacher in a school in Kashmir tweeted out a picture of an essay a student, Kusum, wrote about Rowling, to the author asking her to visit the school. Rowling replied to the tweet and then sent a gift box to the school that had books and other gifts for Kusum and her class along with a handwritten note for Kusum.

Gave up her billionaire title to support a cause: An internet meme claims Rowling was the first person to fall off the Forbes billionaire list due to her excessive charity donations. This is only partly true as Britain’s high tax rates also contributed to it. Rowling was declared one of the youngest people on a Forbes list of the world’s super-wealthy, with a net worth of USD 1 billion in 2004. By 2012 she fell off the billionaire's list for donating an estimated USD 160 million to charities. Aside from the above mentioned she has donated extensively to Multiple Sclerosis Society of Great Britain (Her mother died of Multiple Sclerosis so it's a deeply personal cause) and has donated to Maggie’s Centre for Cancer Care, Dyslexia Action, English PEN and Shannon Trust.

