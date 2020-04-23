Happy Birthday John Cena: 5 epic matches of the wrestler which prove why he is amongst the best in the world

John Cena turns 43 today, i.e. April 23, 2020, and debate suggests that he's one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time! We give you five epic matches of the Cenation leader which prove the previous statement.

It's hard to believe that it's been almost two decades since we first saw the young, aspiring wrestler John Cena burst through the SmackDown entrance ramp, get all up in Kurt Angle's business and scream, "Ruthless aggression!" While initially, John took some time to warm up to the WWE Universe, eventually, his Doctor of Thuganomic persona helped him breakthrough and become an instant fan-favourite. While a heel at first, the love from the audience helped him shift to a permanent face status!

After defeating JBL for the WWE Championship at Wrestlemania 21, there really was no looking back for Cena! Moreover, it was on his trusted shoulders that WWE left the Attitude Era and entered the PG Era, with John becoming the leader of Cenation. However, soon after the WWE Universe got what they want, they turned on the wrestler. And that's how, "Let's go Cena, Cena sucks!" began but Cena was the wrestler with the most reaction on any given night. So many years later, John has taken a backseat and is focused on his Hollywood career, but every time he returns home, it's magic all over again!

On the occasion of John Cena's 43rd birthday today, i.e. April 23, 2020, here are five epic matches of the wrestler which prove why he is amongst the best in the world:

John Cena vs. Edge TLC Match (Unforgiven 2006)

Arguably, John's Cena's greatest WWE rival would have to be Edge, who helped bring the sort of edginess back to the face of the wrestling company. With their constant back and forth, with Lita in tow, it was their showdown at Unforgiven 2006, in Edge's hometown of Toronto, where John defeated his opponent in the latter's specialty match, Tables, Ladders and Chairs for the WWE Championship. It was the final few seconds, as Cena hoisted Edge on his shoulders and delivered the FU (It wasn't still called Attitude Adjustment at the time!) on top of the ladder into not one, but two tables! It showed the potential heel side in the wrestler, that fans have craved for but never got!

John Cena vs. Shawn Michaels (RAW 2007)

Shawn Michaels is the kind of wrestler who can bring out the best in anybody! Ask John Cena! While their Wrestlemania 22 match is iconic as it is, however, it's their match that took place the next day on RAW that had tongues wagging. The fact that they were delivering a PPV quality match during RAW did not go unnoticed by fans! This match further proved that not only was Shawn one of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time but that John was a force to be reckoned with. It helped establish Cena's legacy and proved the naysayers wrong as he could hang in there for a really long time with a veteran like Michaels!

John Cena vs. CM Punk (Money in the Bank 2011)

John Cena's first five-star match comes courtesy of his unforgettable feud with CM Punk. Just like Unforgiven 2006, Cena entered a very tense atmosphere as he was welcomed with boos during Money in the Bank 2011, which took place in Punk's hometown of Chicago. With the entire stadium chanting for Punk, there was a lot of pressure on John to deliver but given that his entire career has been proving the naysayers wrong, John's terrific showing during the match earned even the respect of his frenemy, Punk! John may have lost the WWE championship and helped birth the Summer of Punk but one can't deny that it always takes two to tango!

John Cena vs. AJ Styles (Royal Rumble 2017)

A recent memorable rivalry for John Cena was against AJ Styles! The entire indie darling vs. face of WWE angle proved wonders and was supported by the WWE Universe as they couldn't get enough of John and AJ's heated rivalry! Out of all their epic matches, their Royal Rumble 2017 bout was the most historic as it helped Cena become the WWE Champion, thus tying the record with Ric Flair for the most world championship wins in WWE history (16).

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend Firefly Funhouse Match (Wrestlemania 36)

No one expected John Cena and Bray Wyatt aka The Fiend's Firefly Funhouse Match to be as epic as it was. In what was truly a cinematic classic, their Wrestlemania 36 bout saw Bray bring out all the vices of John and expose the vulnerable side of the wrestler. For people who complained that Cena is Mr. Bury All his Opponent's Guy showed his selfless side and helped Wyatt get the major momentum that he deserved since Wrestlemania 30. If the Firefly Funhouse Match is indeed John's final match in WWE, his fans will surely not be complaining!

Which is your favourite John Cena match of all time? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Happy Birthday, John Cena!

