Happy Birthday John Cena: 5 times the WWE wrestler and F9 star professed his deep admiration for BTS and ARMY

John Cena, who celebrates his 44th birthday today, i.e. April 23, has time and again applauded BTS (and ARMY!) for their positive message and influence on youth. We take a look at some of these heartwarming instances (plus one honourable mention!).

If there is one celebrity who ARMY, unanimously, is ardently waiting for BTS to meet face-to-face, it's none other than WWE's top star John Cena. Over the past few years, the Fast & Furious 9 star has unabashedly shared his adoration for not just BTS' music, with his bias being J-Hope and RM, but also the positive message and influence they have over the youth.

Whether it be tweeting about how BTS (and ARMY!) are changing the world or gushing about them on talk shows like The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and The Late Late Show With James Corden, John is truly the epitome of what it's like to be an ARMY member. Moreover, the loyal fanbase has always been appreciative of Cena's genuine love for BTS rather than using the popular South Korean boyband for clout as witnessed in several instances. On account of John's 44th birthday today, i.e. April 23, here are five times the wrestler and actor has professed his deep admiration for BTS:

When John Cena revealed why he was a part of BTS ARMY

When John appeared on James Corden's talk show, James couldn't help but ask the wrestler why he's such a big fan of BTS. "I began listening to their music and listened to the message they send to their fans and it's one of self-love and self-reflection, being confident in yourself even though you may be different," Cena gushed before further elaborating, "Not only is their choreography and the development of personalities and the whole entertainment they put on spectacular, but young people are also listening to their music and they are sending a good message through their music."

When John Cena contributed to ARMY's Match a Million initiative for Black Lives Matter movement

Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M — John Cena (@JohnCena) June 8, 2020

BTS standing "against racial discrimination" and donating USD 1 million for the Black Lives Matter movement was praise-worthy enough but ARMY did them one better and literally matched a million within 24 hours. A deeply impressed John tweeted, "One of the many reasons I respect @BTS_twt and #ARMY #ARMYMatch1M #ArmyMatchedForBLM thank you #BTS and #BTSARMY." That's not all! Cena even contributed to #ARMYMatch1M as he further tweeted, "Very happy to join #BTSARMY in efforts to match @BTS_twt tremendous donation #ARMYMatch1M"

When John Cena applauded BTS and ARMY for "f*****g changing the world"

During an appearance on Jimmy Fallon's talk show, which coincided with BTS Week, John didn't just shed light on BTS but even ARMY for "f*****g changing the world." Speaking candidly on ARMY's philanthropic causes, Cena commented, "... they've developed this global ARMY, this BTS ARMY that is not just geeked out fans. BTS donated a million bucks to the Black Lives Matter and ARMY was like, 'Yo! If they can do it, we can do it.' Fans, who are already coming out of their pockets to support artists came out of pocket more to support charity. And, this isn't the first time they've done this. This BTS ARMY charity gives a bunch to philanthropic causes. As an artist, as a performer... Hell man! We have fun, we are doing good stuff. But, if we can resonate through the television to you at home to come out of your pocket to give to a cause, that's work. That's purpose. That's f*****g changing the world. That is impressive." Furthermore, John also had a message for the haters as he stated, "I don't care how you feel about them, I don't care if it's your bag or it's not. I get it! Music, you have your opinion and can like what you want. How they conduct themselves as human beings and the message they send to the world, that's something special."

When John Cena empathised with BTS for their well-earned hiatus

When it was revealed by Big Hit Entertainment that BTS was taking some much-deserved time off in August 2019, there was obvious chatter about the same. John spoke candidly in an interview with Metro UK about how he appreciated the septet for "understanding the value of rest and recovery." Empathising with BTS and knowing what it's like to tour around the world throughout his WWE career, Cena pondered, "I think everyone, especially a group like that – I know what touring the world is like, I know what constantly performing is like and constantly living for the appreciation of those who follow you – that sort of rest just allows you to come back stronger and better, and even re-evaluate like, 'Are we doing the right thing?' And I’m not saying like they shouldn’t be doing music but maybe giving them inspiration on a new project or switching their style up, I don’t know." John further added, "I think rest is good, and I’ve just recently learned that and it can be super productive and good, so good on those guys for understanding the value of rest and recovery."

When John Cena was bowled over by BTS' online concert Map of the Soul ON:E

My respect for this group continues to grow. Always give back, always give credit, stay humble, work hard, listen, appreciate, and acknowledge those who help you. Cheers #BTS forever a class act #WeAreNotSevenWithYou — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 10, 2020

Last year, with the COVID-19 pandemic leading to the complete cancellation of BTS' highly-awaited Map of the Soul Tour, BTS treated ARMY with not just Bang Bang Con: The Live but also Map of the Soul ON:E, which spanned over two days. BTS' impressive showing wasn't just a balm over ARMY's troubled hearts but also proved how the septet can still leave one bowled over irrespective of it being an offline or, in this case, online concert. John's "respect" for BTS reached a higher peak as he tweeted post Map of the Soul ON:E Day 1, "My respect for this group continues to grow. Always give back, always give credit, stay humble, work hard, listen, appreciate, and acknowledge those who help you. Cheers #BTS forever a class act #WeAreNotSevenWithYou"

Honorable Mention: It's interesting to note that BTS are big John Cena fans as well. During their subway interview with Jimmy, RM had shared, "We want to see him [John Cena]. He’s a big fan of us and we’re a big fan [of him]. Yeah, it’s like, mutually, of course. [Jungkook chimed in, "He likes J-Hope."] Yeah, he loves J-Hope. Yeah, we were always watching WWE when we were like 13, like 15." While Jungkook excitedly bellowed, "John Cena!," the septet started singing John's trademark WWE theme song You Can't See Me. And overwhelmed Cena was mindblown by BTS' confession as he tweeted, "Pardon my language but HOLY SH*T!!! ⁦@jimmyfallon as if I couldn’t love you any more!! ⁦@bts_bighit @BTS_twt are huge ⁦@WWE fans!! Hope one day we can meet!! You’re amazing Jimmy Fallon! ⁦@FallonTonight #BTSArmy"

Happy Birthday to eternal ARMY member, John Cena! Borahae...

Here is some INTERESTING TRIVIA about birthday boy John Cena: When and where was John Cena born? John Cena was born on April 23, 1977, in West Newbury, Massachusetts. Who is John Cena's first wife? John Cena's first wife is Elizabeth Huberdeau and the ex-couple got divorced on July 18, 2012. Who did John Cena have his first match in WWE against? John Cena's debut match was against Kurt Angle on WWE Smackdown. Who does John Cena play in Fast & Furious 9? John Cena plays Jakob Toretto, Don's (Vin Diesel) brother.

