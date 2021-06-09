Happy Birthday Johnny Depp: When the actor RECALLED being 'broke' before his 21 Jump Street audition

Johnny Depp rose to fame with one of his earliest roles on the 1987 TV show, 21 Jump Street. Here's a throwback tale of how he landed on this role.

Johnny Depp is one actor who has portrayed many shades onscreen and while his career today seems like it's filled with some of the deadliest villains as well as entertaining characters such as Captain Jack Sparrow, the actor did begin his journey by being a 'teen idol'. Depp after making his acting debut with Nightmare on Elm Street, Platoon and Cry-Baby, soon took up the role of Tom Hanson on the 1987 TV show, 21 Jump Street.

His act on the TV show still remains dear to his fans and not many know how the actor landed upon it. As Depp celebrates his birthday on June 9 and turns 58, we take a look at his earliest screen roles the audition process that the actor went through before becoming a beloved teen sensation back in the day.

In an interview with The Guardian back in 2015, Depp had spoken about his career and particularly in relation to 21 Jump Street. Johnny who despite having acted in small roles before taking on the TV show, stated that he was "broke" before auditioning for it.

Detailing how he bagged the role of Tom Hanson on the show, Depp told The Guardian that his audition was a "last-minute thing." He added, "I had one of the worst flus I’ve ever experienced in my life, went there, signed some piece of paper, did the screen test – and the next day I was on a plane to Vancouver. I guess that was my best audition."

Despite the situation that got Depp the role on 21 Jump Street, there's no denying that the actor absolutely nailed his act and it marked the beginning of his unbelievable acting journey that further saw him taking on complex roles with films such as Charlie and the Chocolate Factory and Edward Scissorhands among others.

As Depp turns a year older, fans who have missed out on witnessing his teen acting days can certainly turn to streaming platforms to binge on his famed 1987 show. For the unreversed, 21 Jump Street followed the story of Depp's Hanson and other cops posing as students to tackle crime in school. The show aired for five seasons between 1987 to 1991 on Fox Network.

