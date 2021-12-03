Happy Birthday Julianne Moore: Maggie's Plan to Gloria Bell, 5 movies of the actress which are must watch

Few performers have achieved the kind of critical praise that Julianne Moore has throughout the course of her illustrious career. She would stand out even in little roles from the start. Her abilities were unmistakable, with an exceptional range and tremendous adaptability in each new role. According to Screenrant, Moore is an Oscar winner who has had three additional nominations for her outstanding work. She's the kind of performer that appears to make every production she's a part of better, and she'll always provide a memorable performance. Her career includes some of the most well-received and critically praised films in recent memory. On her 61st birthday, we have lined up 5 of her best movies.

Cookie's Fortune

Moore has had the honour of collaborating with legendary filmmaker Robert Altman on two occasions, with Cookie's Fortune being the most notable. The death of a well-known resident in a tiny town full of colourful people prompts a range of emotions from those who knew her. Even while dealing with a murder investigation, the film takes a light approach to the tale, with lots of comedy and charm to put a grin on your face.

Maggie's Plan

Moore is most renowned for her dramatic parts, but she has also shown to be as adept when displaying her humorous side. Maggie's Plan is an odd romantic comedy about a young lady (Greta Gerwig) who, weary of dating a pompous writer (Ethan Hawke), tries to persuade him to reconcile with his ex-wife (Moore).

Far From Heaven

Moore has the uncommon ability to seem natural in a narrative from any age. In Far from Heaven, she portrays a 1950s housewife who lives in the suburbs in what seems to be a perfect existence. She initiates a friendship with an African-American guy after making a terrible revelation about her spouse. Moore was nominated for her fourth Academy Award for her stunning but understated portrayal as a lady living a double life.

Gloria Bell

Moore is excellent in supporting parts, but it's always good to see her as the lead, like she did in Gloria Bell. Moore portrays the title character, a free-spirited lady who spends her evenings dancing at nightclubs, where she meets a new guy (John Turturro) and embarks on an unexpected relationship.

The Kids Are All Right

Moore has a remarkable ability to portray individuals that are both real and engaging. The lovely family comedy-drama The Kids Are All Right is a great example of this. Moore and Annette Bening star as a married couple with two children who want to see their biological father for the first time (Mark Ruffalo).

