Happy Birthday Jungkook: 5 times BTS's Golden Maknae proved he is a gem of a person

BTS is definitely the pride of South Korea, and the Korean boy band featuring septet Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, and Jin has gained immense popularity all over the world. Jungkook is the youngest member of the BTS group and is also called the Golden Maknae because he is multi-talented and is excellent at everything he does. Today is Jungkook's birthday, and we wish him the best for his future. From his songs to fiery stage performances, he makes us fall in love with him with everything he does. He is not just a great singer and dancer, but also a wonderful human being. Here are some instances that made us endlessly fall in love with him.

Top 5 times Jungkook went out of his way to help others

1. When BTS was on their "Love Yourself: Speak Yourself" world tour, Jungkook jumped right off the stage to greet a fan who was in a wheelchair. It was a heartwarming moment as BTS members don't go into crowds at concerts for safety concerns, but JK didn't bother about it and went to meet his fan. However, he was mobbed as the ARMY was dying to have a look at him.

2. Not only is JK talented, but he is also very helpful. In 2017, he helped staff members to pick garbage during the Idol Star Athletics Championships.

3. Once, at a stage concert, he spotted a fan who had fainted, and so he offered a water bottle to the security staff so that they could give it to the fan.

4. Jungkook loves his Hyung Jin, and so once while being on stage, he helped Jin, the eldest member of BTS re-tie his shoelaces. At the time, Jin had an injury on his finger due to which he wasn't able to tie his shoelace, but where there is Jungkook, there is no problem at all!

5. Jungkook is truly a gentleman - once, he helped clear the stage after the "ON" encore performance.

Happy Birthday, Jungkook - you truly deserve all the love and respect of this world. Jungkook proves that kindness goes a long way, and that action speaks louder than words. He leaves no stone unturned to help people in need. We hope he keeps rocking the world with his music, performances, and acts of kindness.

