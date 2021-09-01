Happy Birthday Jungkook: When BTS' Golden Maknae revealed he rewatches THESE Hollywood movies to feel happy

It's Jungkook's Day and we can't keep calm! BTS' Golden Maknae has officially turned 24 and at such a young age, Jeon Jungkook has already stolen millions and millions of ARMY hearts. It's all owing to his undeniable talent including his swoon-worthy vocals, powerful dancing skills and gorgeous looks. It's no wonder that JK has such a major influence across the globe where even casually drinking Kombucha lemon tea leads to it selling out and gives him the deserved "Sold Out King" tag.

Moreover, fans are always eager to get a more introspective look into the Bangtan Boys and when it comes to Jungkook, the Still With You singer shares a very close-knit bond with ARMY. On the occasion of his 24th birthday, we travel back to BTS' iHeart Radio's Most Requested Live Ask Anything Chat when the members were asked which movies do they watch multiple times because it makes them feel happy. While Yoongi gave a shout out to The Usual Suspects, J-Hope picked A Star Is Born as JK too chimed in, leading to the duo, along with Namjoon and Jin breaking out Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar-winning song, Shallow.

Jungkook then proceeded to pick La La Land (with RM chiming in, "Emma Stone, how you doing?") and The Hangover Part I, II and III. Kookie also mentioned A Star Is Born once again before the members delved into their favourite Korean films.

We're loving the birthday boy's eclectic Hollywood movie choices which make him feel happy. ARMY would agree, JK deserves nothing else than irrevocable, utter happiness!

Happy Birthday Jungkook!

Meanwhile, Jungkook hosted a birthday V Live on September 1 around midnight KST, which for ARMY was like a personalised concert for two and a half hours as the talented musician sang hits like Paradise, Spring Day, MIC Drop, Pied Piper, Dimple and Waste It On Me, amongst many others. He also composed and performed impromptu songs after previously asking ARMY for lyric suggestions. While Jin, Suga and RM flooded Weverse and Twitter with birthday wishes for their beloved maknae, J-Hope waited until 12 midnight to surprise his JayyKayy with a birthday cake and serenaded him with the birthday song.