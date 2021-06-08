Happy Birthday Kanye West: When the rapper took inspiration for a song from a poem he wrote for Kim Kardashian

As Kanye West celebrates his birthday, we take a look at the rapper's famous song that had a romantic connection to Kim Kardashian.

Kanye West will be celebrating a much different birthday this year considering the rapper has now split from wife Kim Kardashian. On June 8, 2021, the rapper turns 44 and to celebrate the same, we take a trip down memory lane and recall how he used his romantic connection with Kim to seek inspiration for a special song. The couple who are headed for a divorce now was once head over heels in love and it was during the same that Kanye also dedicated one of his songs to Kim.

Not many know that one of Kanye's most famous tracks has a rather sweet connection to Kim. West's Lost In The World song from his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy completed 10 years of release last year and it was then that an interesting fact about the track was revealed.

Featuring vocals from Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon, Lost In the World has been a fan favorite and after finding out its Kimye connection, we bet it's going to become even more special for fans. It was last year during an Instagram post celebrating the album's tenth anniversary that Kim Kardashian revealed how the song was inspired by a poem Kanye wrote for her.

Sharing a picture of the poem Kanye had written for her, Kim said, "For those that don’t know the story behind ‘Lost In The World’ …Kanye couldn’t come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had them in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!"

Check out Kim Kardashian's post showing Kanye West's poem Here

The lyrics of the poem suggest Kim to be Kanye's "forever" as he writes, "You’re my devil, you’re my angel, you’re my heaven, you’re my hell, you’re my now, you’re my forever, you’re my freedom, you’re my jail, you’re my lies, you’re my truth, you’re my war, you’re my truce, you’re my questions, you’re my proof, you’re my stress and you’re my masseuse.”

Kimye fans have been sad about the couple heading for a divorce after seven years of marriage and still love to celebrate their memorable moments together. Be it their romantic quotes about each other or their gorgeous red carpet appearances, Kim and Kanye fans have been reliving the couple's dramatic love affair and we bet hearing this story about Lost In the World, they are soon going to be hearing this track on repeat.

