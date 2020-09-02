Happy Birthday Keanu Reeves: Throwback to when Matrix star and his friends spent a whopping sum on Indian food

Keanu Reeves celebrates his 56th birthday today. On the occasion, we look back at the time the John Wick star and his friends enjoyed an Indian meal in the UK.

It is Keanu Reeves' birthday today, September 2. The actor turns 56 this year and the internet is filled with birthday wishes for the humble actor. While we also send good vibes to the star, we have decided to celebrate his birthday a little differently. We've decided to gulp down a plate of finger-licking chicken and mouth-watering aloo tikka. Why? Because we have learned that once the Matrix actor and his friends. has spent a whopping sum on Indian cuisine.

The news dates back to 2008 (yes, we confess we were stalking him). A Daily Mail report shared a photo of the actor outside a gourmet London curry house named Tamarind. According to the December 2008 report, the actor and his party ordered 17 starters which were shared among the group. The dishes included scallops, lamb, chicken and aloo tikka salads.

If that has you salivating, wait until you hear the dishes ordered for the main course. A plethora of South and North Indian dishes featuring lobster Karikudi, lamb Chetinaad, and saag paneer were served. To top it off, the guests sipped on £95 Chassagne Montrachet and £90 Tour Du Pin Figeac. Keanu ended the meal with a serving of coconut ice cream. So how much did the bill come up to? A cheque of £1,200 was presented to the actor.

We wonder if he still enjoys Indian cuisine as much today. We'll have to wait for him to talk about it someday. On the work front, Keanu has resumed the filming of The Matrix. He will also be seen in the next John Wick movie. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

