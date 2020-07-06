Happy Birthday Kevin Hart: Here are 5 of his movies that will brighten your day

Kevin Hart celebrates his 41st birthday today! As an ode to the hilarious comic, here's a list of his top five feel-good movies that will leave you feeling better than you did before you pushed play.

King of Comedy, Kevin Hart turns 41 today! Whether it's his hilarious bromance with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson or being the perfect husband to his baby mama: Eniko Hart, the star always manages to bring a smile on our faces with his good-hearted humour. Kevin has gone from being a stand-up comedian to a movie star in 2001. Over the two decades in the film business, the Jumanji star has done a fantastic job at bringing characters to life on the big screen. So as an ode to the Secret Life Of Pets star’s 41st birthday, we shortlisted the actor’s top five feel-good movies that will surely leave you in splits.

1. Central Intelligence

Central Intelligence teams up Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart in the first of their film projects together. In this one, The Rock plays Robbie, a former high school outcast who has now become a CIA agent, while Hart plays Calvin, a former popular high school student who finds himself unfulfilled in his life. The two reunite and work together on a dangerous secret mission. The two actors have great onscreen chemistry, and it reflects in their performance.

2. Night school

This 2018 movie starring Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart doubles up on comedy. Hart plays Teddy Walker, a man who returns to school to get his GED so that he can obtain a job at a financial investment firm. Tiffany Haddish plays his night school teacher Carrie. She cares about her students’ success, so she may use a few unusual teaching tactics. Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart have both had success playing outrageous characters, so Night School might have been a bit funnier seeing them both play unconventional characters, especially to see how they played off each other’s comedic energy as those characters.

3. Secret Life Of Pets

The Secret Life of Pets is like Toy Story but with cute and possibly psychotic pets. The movie shows viewers what happens when humans leave and pets are left to their own devices. The Secret Life of Pets has an ensemble cast that includes voice-overs by Louis C.K, Eric Stonestreet, Jenny Slate, Kevin Hart and Dana Carvey. In The Secret Life of Pets, Hart plays Snowball, a white rabbit. Snowball is the antagonist in this animated film, and Hart plays the villain role very well. Secret Life of Pets is a PG-13 movie which is perfect for family movie nights.

4. About Last Night

Kevin Hart takes on one of his few romantic comedy roles in About Last Night. The film follows two new couples as they deal with the difficulties of falling in and out of love. Michael Ealy and Joy Bryant play one pair, Danny and Debbie, while Kevin Hart and Regina Hall play the other couple, Bernie and Joan. Regina Hall and Kevin Hart get to play the extreme, loud and crazy couple compared to Michael Ealy and Joy Bryant’s more practical couple. About Last Night works well because of the dynamic between Hall and Hart. It’s almost a shame that these two aren’t paired together in more movies because in this film, they deliver hilarious performances in every scene together.

5. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle

This film doesn’t try to recreate the original movie, but creates a modern concept of the Jumanji world and game. The cast, Kevin Hart, Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, Nick Jonas and Karen Gillan, also completely embrace the silliness behind the concept, creating a fun, action blockbuster. Kevin Hart also hits all the right comedic notes in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, as well as showcasing why he and Dwayne Johnson are becoming a dynamic duo.

Based on the trailer, the sequel Jumanji: Next Level looks even funnier than Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. Catch Kevin Hart and the rest of the Jumanji: Next Level cast in theatres on December 13, 2020.

Credits :Getty Images

