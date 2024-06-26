Happy Birthday Khloe Kardashian: Top 10 Quotes From Reality Star As She Turns 40

Happy 40th Birthday, Khloé Kardashian! Born in Los Angeles, California, on June 27, 1984, the television and media personality reached a remarkable milestone. Khloe Kardashian had a remarkable journey so far and kept her fans hooked with shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, Khloé and Lamar, and many more. She inspired many with her radio show in Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian and Khloé After the Dark.

Throughout her life, she faced significant challenges, including the death of her father Robert Kardashian from cancer. Due to the stress of losing her father, she lost her hair and wore wigs and extensions for some time. In 2008 she revealed her recovery from skin cancer.

At a very young age, she survived a serious car accident that led to her brain damage and memory loss. She had to switch to homeschooling due to bullying in high school. Khloe openly shared her struggles and inspired many facing similar difficulties. No wonder her influence has been undeniable. We share some of her most empowering quotes that make an incredible impact even today.

1. You can't expect everyone to love you. I'm not someone who just wants to throw out hate, just because.

2. I know my soul is beautiful; I know I'm a good person. And that will never change for me.

3. All the makeup in the world won't make a difference without great skincare.

4. I don't feel the pressure by outsiders. I'm not someone who's easily influenced by the public.

5. My father raised us like... we were not allowed to see people in any sort of colors, but also we were not allowed to call people fat. If ever we were to say, 'Oh that fat person, or this person,' he would make us put a bar of soap in our mouth and count to 10. We weren't allowed to look at people like that.

6 .I just think that knowing about your body at any age, whether it's educating yourself on fertility, getting mammograms, going through puberty - whatever it may be, is really important. I just really encourage women empowerment and being comfortable talking about these issues.

7. I genuinely enjoy sweating out my frustrations and living a healthier life. My workouts are not all about vanity. They are about clarity for my mind and soul.

8.We all have to start somewhere, and doing something is better than nothing at all. Start small so you don't get discouraged and give up. Remember it is all about consistency.

9.I think the beauty of growing up is not really knowing and figuring it out for yourself.

10.Fitness is not about being better than someone else... It's about being better than you used to be.

