Happy Birthday Kim Go Eun: When Goblin stars Gong Yoo & Lee Dong Wook surprised The King: Eternal Monarch star

Kim Go Eun celebrates her 29th birthday today. As we eagerly wait to find out how she celebrated her birthday, we look back at the time Goblin stars Gong Yoo and Lee Dong Wook surprised the actress on the sets of The King: Eternal Monarch.

Kim Go Eun celebrates her birthday today, July 2. The talented actress has bowled over fans with her impressive acting skills and her charming smile. Korean drama fans would know her best for her role in Goblin but the actress recently caught everyone's attention yet again with her performance in The King: Eternal Monarch. Kim Go Eun starred opposite Lee Min Ho in the SBS drama. While the actress' fandom increased due to her role, her friends and co-stars from Goblin surprised her on the sets of the show.

Back in May, the Goblin and the Grim Reaper aka Gong Yoo, and Lee Dong Wook teamed up to send Kim Go Eun a coffee truck on the sets of the show. The photos were shared by an Instagram account called coffeegreate, a coffee truck company that supports celebrities. The account shared multiple photos of the coffee truck on the sets.

According to the photos, the coffee truck was sent with a banner of the Grim Reaper and Goblin posing together. The company captioned the pictures, "The goblin and the grim reaper prepared a coffee truck as a Children’s Day present for Eun Tak. Although it’s been 4 years since ‘Goblin’, Gong Yoo, Lee Dong Wook, and Kim Go Eun continue to give off amazing chemistry." They did not stop at the coffee truck. The cups in which the coffees were served featured Kim Go Eun's beautiful face.

Check out the photos here.

Speaking about her days on the sets in an interview with Happy Together last year, Kim Go Eun revealed the senior cast was mischievous on the sets. "The senior actors in the ‘Goblin’ team have a similar way of joking around. So if I were eating, someone would walk by going, ‘You’re eating again?!'” she said with a laugh. “They’re really mischievous and like to joke. But if I were eating and they’d come by and go ‘Is it good? Eat a lot,’ then I’d think ‘Oh this is for a making-of,'” she recalled, as reported by Soompi.

We would love to see the team reunite for a special show, if not a drama, soon! Do you want to see Kim Go Eun, Gong Yoo, and Lee Dong Wook come together again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Share your comment ×