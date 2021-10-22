Happy Birthday Kim Kardashian: Kris Jenner, Donatella Versace & more wish KUWTK star a happy 41st birthday

Kim Kardashian just turned 41 and in true Kardashian style, the family took to their social media to wish the reality TV star on her special day. Wishes from momager Kris Jenner, designer Donatella Versace and so many more. Kim had an influx of birthday love as she brought in her special day! See who posted what below!

Kris Jenner: Momager Kris shared a bunch of pictures from Kim’s childhood and over the years and wrote: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter @kimkardashian!!!! I can hardly believe how fast time flies by! You are in the prime of your life with four gorgeous children and living your best life!! Your life is so full of the amazing things that you love to do, especially for your family, your kids, and for others who don’t even know that you were helping them. You are always on the go, doing things for me, for your siblings, and for your whole family. How lucky we are to have you in our lives. You are the most amazing mother, daughter, sister, auntie, and confidant. Thank you for this amazing journey we are on together, for being the most spectacular business partner, for chasing our dreams together and for each and every memory that we share together. I am beyond proud of you my beautiful daughter. I am so blessed that God chose me to be your mommy and I love you more than you will every know!!! Mommy”

While the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan is yet to wish her, designer Donatella Versace took to Instagram stories and wrote: “Happy Birthday to the beautiful Kim Kardashian.”

Stay tuned for the rest of the wishes from the Kardashian family!

Also read: Debra Messing CLARIFIES tweet about Kim Kardashian's SNL debut; Says she was 'not intending to troll' her