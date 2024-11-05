Happy Birthday Kris Jenner: 6 Unknown Facts About Business Mogul and The Momager of Kardashians

Kris Jenner is undoubtedly the most popular “momager” in Hollywood because she has created credibility for not only herself but also her entire clan. She used savviness and her clever business mind to establish the Kardashian-Jenner empire by publicizing her personal life.

More than a businesswoman, she’s a fierce mother of five, including Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian with ex-husband Robert and Kylie and Kendall Jenner with ex-husband Bruce, who now identifies as Caitlyn Jenner. These are among the known facts, but there are many layers to the reality star that we are going to explore.

On November 5, 2024, she’s going to celebrate her 69th birthday, and in honor of that, let’s check out some facts about the momager.

Kris Jenner’s birth name

The media personality was born Kristen Mary Houghton on November 5, 1955, in San Diego, California. She worked at a children’s clothing store owned by her mother, Mary Jo Shannon, who single-handedly raised her after her husband and Kris’s father passed away in a car crash when she was 19.

Jenner’s previous job

A lesser-known fact about the businesswoman is that she worked as a flight attendant for American Airlines in 1976. It is believed that her job profile further enhanced her astute communication and networking skills which had been instrumental in building the Kardashian empire.

Jenner’s close circle of friends

Jenner and her former husband, the late Robert Kardashian, were famously fast friends, and they were friends with Nicole Brown Simpson and OJ Simpson. They separated when the Kardashian fame was on the rise but soon got embroiled as witnesses when OJ Simpson was accused of murdering his wife, Nicole Brown.

Her Business collaboration with her daughter Kourtney

Before managing the multi-million dollar business of all her daughters, Jenner dabbled in business vesture with her eldest daughter, Kourtney, and opened a children’s boutique, Smooch. The store, which was featured in the initial seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, ran for six years. In 2009, when the reality show’s fame picked up speed, the Poosh founder decided to close its doors.

Kris Jenner’s tattoos

Another lesser-known fact about her is that she has two of her daughters' names—Kendall and Kylie—tattooed on her lower back. Now we know who her favorites are!

Jenner’s documentary

The business mogul who trademarked the term “momager” documented her life story in the memoir Kris Jenner….and All Things Kardashian. According to the description, the book was labeled as a thoughtful, candid, and nonsense memoir that spotlighted her marriage to Robert Kardashian and her husband, Olympic champion Bruce Jenner's role in their divorce.