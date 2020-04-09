Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: 5 times the Twilight star was feminist AF and we loved her for it

Kristen Stewart, who became a household name as Bella Swan in the Twilight franchise, celebrates her 30th birthday today, i.e. April 9, 2020. Here's a look at five quotes by Kristen which prove that the birthday girl is feminist AF and we love her for it.

It was in November 2019 when I had the humble pleasure of getting the opportunity to sit down with the leading women of Charlie's Angels and as a fan of the Twilight franchise, it was Kristen Stewart, in particular, who I was most excited to interact with. After six minutes, I was convinced about the fact that she was my spirit animal! It's because of Kristen's raw, honest nature to say it like it is and not take anyone's hypocrisy as the gospel truth that makes her such an attractive personality.

Shedding her Bella Swan after the Twilight franchise reached its conclusion, Stewart dipped into more eccentric roles in movies like Seberg and Personal Shopper, which showed the actress' versatility. But, it's also her real-life persona about being a fierce, independent 'no filters attached' woman who's true to herself, rather than the public image catered during her Twilight days, which sets her apart from the rest. Moreover, Kristen is a staunch feminist who speaks about issues related to women, especially in the workplace and takes a stand for the same. Stewart has spoken openly about facing sexism in Hollywood, being shamed for the way her personality may seem cold-natured, especially for the fact that she may not smile all the time!

On the occasion of Kristen Stewart's 30th birthday today, i.e. April 9, 2020, here are five quotes by the actress which prove she's feminist AF and we love her for it:

On facing sexism in Hollywood:

There's a certain way of navigating communication that a woman has to do a certain amount of placating and kind of messaging personalities. We can't be as loud because then we come across as sort of abrasive whereas a guy can be extremely assertive and not be called a bitch. So that's something that we all have to deal with every day, not just in the film industry but it's a nice little example, microcosm of that. We all have to function a little differently in order to be heard. - Pinkvilla

On women admiring each other and appreciating beauty in a way that men don't

"The whole male gaze thing vs seeing each other through our own lenses, not in a way that brings sexuality into it in any way but, women really admire each other in a way that men don't. We appreciate beauty in this really cool way and repossessing that idea of beauty and not having it necessarily tied to who you want to sleep with or who you have a crush on is really cool." - Pinkvilla

On young actresses refusing to label themselves as feminist to be woke:

I know what you mean. That’s such a strange thing to say, isn’t it? Like, what do you mean? Do you not believe in equality for men and women? I think it’s a response to overly-aggressive types. There are a lot of women who feel persecuted and go on about it, and I sometimes am like, 'Honestly, just relax, because now you’re going in the other direction.'... It’s a really ridiculous thing to say you’re not a feminist." - Daily Beast

On how strong women are typecasted to being a b***h unlike men who come out as ambitious:

"Being a public figure, I’m supposed to present myself in a certain way, but it’s hard and you’re never going to be able to tell people who you are through the media. It’s much easier for a guy to say what he wants and not to be cute and funny all the time, but, if you’re a strong sort of woman, you’re just, for lack of a better word, a b***h." - The Telegraph

On how she hates being told to smile all the time and take 'perfect' pictures':

"I have been criticized a lot for not looking perfect in every photograph... I’m not embarrassed about it. I’m proud of it. If I took perfect pictures all the time, the people standing in the room with me, or on the carpet, would think, What an actress! What a faker! What matters to me is that the people in the room leave and say, 'She was cool. She had a good time. She was honest.'" - Vanity Fair

Happy Birthday, Kristen Stewart! Keeping being the strong, independent modern feminist that you are!

