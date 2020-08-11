Happy Birthday Kylie Jenner: Cardi B wishes beauty mogul on her 23rd birthday: You treat me and mine like fam

Singer Cardi B wished Kylie Jenner who recently made a cameo on Cardi and Meghan Thee Stallion’s new music video WAP. Cardi posted a few behind the scenes pictures from the sets of WAP, scroll down to see them.

Rapper Cardi B is wishing reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner a happy birthday! The 27-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Monday to send love to the makeup mogul on her 23rd birthday. “Happy Birthday and thank you @kyliejenner for being in my music video,” Cardi wrote along with a few behind the scenes photos of Kylie on the set of her new WAP music video. Cardi continued by saying: “I wanted different types of bad bitches in my video. Black, white, Latin, mix we all have WAPS!” “OK …but thank you always @krisjenner you’re always a call away for me and you treat me and mine like fam.”

Cardi‘s message to Kylie comes after she defended putting Kylie in the music video for her new song with Megan Thee Stallion despite backlash from fans. In case you missed it, after the visual for the hit song dropped, many fans voiced their opinions on not having Kylie in the video at all and also spoke out about the comparisons she noticed between Kylie and Normani, who is also in the video. Some fans went to the extent of starting a petition to wipe Jenner out of the visual altogether. “Normani did ALL this and Kylie walked down the hall and opened a door. If that’s not a perfect visual indication of Black women having to do the most…” one Twitter user posted.

Cardi responded to the social media user by saying: “Normani is one of the best female artists that dances like she dances her f***in ass off!” “Why would she open a door? Please tell me how that would make sense? The best part of the song is the beat and hook, it is what makes you want to shake your ass.” She went on to add, “Not everything is about race. There are issues out here in the world that is about race and I preach all the time about. This is not about f***in race.”

Cardi continued, “Why did I put Kylie on my music video? She treated my sister and daughter so lovely at her kid’s bday party. Travis and Set are real close and Kris Jenner has given me advice on certain things I ask for and her husband real cool with mine.”

