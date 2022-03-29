Happy Birthday Lady Gaga: 5 songs of the singer that will put you in a happy mood

Lady Gaga. Mother Monster. Stefani Germanotta. Whatever name she goes by, it's indisputable that Lady Gaga is one of the most exciting music performers of her time. Since her major-label debut with The Fame in 2008, she's worn many hats: a human-motorcycle hybrid for her sophomore album Born This Way, a Warholian figure for 2013's ARTPOP, a smoky jazz singer who doubled as Tony Bennett's BFF, a political advocate for underrepresented youth, an Oscar-nominated actress (and -winning musician), and a businesswoman who oversees Lady Gaga's path has been inspiring: from securing gigs on her home Manhattan's Lower East Side to attempting to emulate the greatness of David Bowie, Queen, and Madonna to becoming a fully formed artist whose best trait is courageously being herself. Her openness and eagerness to experiment with every aspect of her music and appearance have influenced a new generation of eccentric vocalists, who now have a shot at recognition owing to Lady Gaga's assistance. On her 36th birthday today, let's have a look at her 5 best songs that can put you in a happy mood.

Bad Romance

With its techno and new wave sounds, the first song from her debut album Fame Monster grabbed the globe by storm, backed by an MTV Video Music Award-winning video set in a bathhouse. Set to an appealing dance beat, the song is about a love that grows into an unhealthy addiction.

Shallow

The lyrics of Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Oscar-winning original song for A Star Is Born depict the protagonists Ally and Jackson's turbulent relationship. The music video has 1.2 billion views, making it her second most-watched video on her YouTube account. The song also became Gaga's longest-running number one hit on the Digital Songs chart, spending 10 weeks at the top, as well as the longest-running number-one song by a female performer.

Poker Face

Another chart-topper for Gaga, the music video is as outrageous as Bad Romance and has received over 950 million views on YouTube. The song was nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year at the Grammys, and it eventually won Best Dance Recording.

Rain on Me

It's a single from Gaga's sixth album, Chromatica, and it's characterised as a "celebration of tears" that examines perseverance in the face of adversity. Gaga's fifth number one hit was a duet with Ariana Grande, which became the first all-female collaboration to debut at number one on the Billboard 100.

Telephone

Another big Gaga duet, this time with Queen B herself, Beyoncé. The strong voices of the duet took the song to the top of the charts worldwide. Fun fact: The music video is a sequel to Paparazzi, and the song was composed for Britney Spears.

