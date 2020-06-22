Happy Birthday Lee Min Ho: From trip to Paris to grooving to Bad Guy; 5 experiences we want to share with him

Korean drama fans are celebrating Lee Min Ho's 33rd birthday today. The actor recently wrapped his show The King: Eternal Monarch.

Can we declare June 22 as an international holiday? Why? Well, we are celebrating our Pyeha (King in Korean for the unversed) aka Lee Min Ho's birthday. The King: Eternal Monarch actor turns 33 today and the fandom has come together to celebrate his birthday. While his agency, MYM Entertainment, shared an adorable childhood picture of Min Ho to wish the actor, fans are revisiting their favourite shows featuring the actor to celebrate his special day. The internet is filled with heartwarming wishes for the star along with BTS photos and videos of the actor from his hit shows, including The Heirs and Legend of the Blue Sea.

While we are also gushing over these posts and hoping the actor has a memorable day, we couldn't help but make a sweet wish (which we know might never come true so please don't call us out) that we dream would come true someday. We spent the night stalking the actor's social media accounts and realised five experiences we would want to share with Min Ho if we were given a chance to celebrate his birthday with him.

Take a look:

- Cycling through the countryside:

Min Ho went on a trip last year where he cycled through the picturesque countryside. The posts oozed of serenity. If ever, God please make it happen, we get a chance, we would love to go on a ride with Min Ho through a breathtaking location.

- A trip to Paris:

Min Ho shared pictures of gazing at the Eiffel Tower. While we know that the destination is associated with love, we wouldn't mind if it is merely a trip to see the tower light up with Min Ho by our side and no romance attached.

- A football match in Barcelona:

We might not be the biggest football fans in the world but we would give anything to watch a match at the iconic Camp Nou stadium with Min Ho!

- Grooving to Bad Guy:

The moment we saw Min Ho unwinding to Billie Eilish's Bad Guy, we knew we wanted to get on board his lazy day and mindlessly groove to the number with him. We'd be jumping from one spot to another, listening to it all-day long.

- A meal for two, please:

Okay, okay, if not the above experiences, can we be granted the wish to enjoy a meal with the actor? Maybe a simple sandwich while soaking up the sun or a fancy dinner where we get a chance to dress up? Please?

If you were given one experience to pick, of the five mentioned above, what would it be? Let us know your pick in the comments below.

Meanwhile, here's Pinkvilla wishing Lee Min Ho a happy birthday and a peaceful year ahead!

