Happy Birthday Lee Min Ho: When The King: Eternal Monarch star REVEALED his favourite Hollywood movie

Back in 2010, birthday boy Lee Min Ho had shared with his fans on Twitter what his favourite Hollywood film was.

It's an exciting day for Minoz as their idol, Hallyu star Lee Min Ho is celebrating his 34th birthday today, i.e. June 22. The extremely handsome and talented actor has managed to win many hearts in his successful (and counting!) 15-year career with classic K-drama hits like Boys Over Flowers, The Heirs and Legend of the Blue Sea with his recent one being The King: Eternal Monarch.

On account of Min Ho turning a year older, we travel back to 2010 when the actor revealed to a fan which was his favourite Hollywood film. As expected, Lee's classy taste was personified in his movie choice as he picked the 2001 Oscar-winning film A Beautiful Mind. When the fan asked, "what is ur fav movie from hollywood?," Min Ho responded, "My favorite movie is "Beautiful mind" It is so cool." For the unversed, the Ron Howard directorial starred Oscar-winning actor Russell Crowe and was inspired by Sylvia Nasar's bestselling, Pulitzer Prize-nominated 1997 book of the same name.

In A Beautiful Mind, Russell plays John Nash, Nobel Prize-winning American economist and mathematician, who develops paranoid schizophrenia while the film delves into the after-effects of his delusional episodes, especially how his condition burdens his wife Alicia Nash (Jennifer Connelly) and his friends.

A Beautiful Mind received eight Academy Award Nominations and won the Oscar for Best Picture, Best Director for Ron, Best Supporting Actress for Jennifer and Best Adapted Screenplay for Akiva Goldsman. Other categories that the biographical drama film received Oscar nominations for include Best Actor for Russell, Best Film Editing for Mike Hill and Daniel P. Hanley, Best Makeup for Greg Cannom and Colleen Callaghan and Best Original Score for James Horner.

Happy Birthday, Lee Min Ho!

Meanwhile, Min Ho recently wrapped shooting for his upcoming Apple TV+ series Pachinko in Vancouver, Canada. The multilingual (Korean, Japanese and English) show, which will see Lee play the role of Hansu, a rich and powerful merchant with ties to organised crime, is yet to confirm its release date. Also starring Oscar-winning actress Youn Yuh Jung, Jin Ha, Anna Sawai, Kim Minha, Soji Arai, Kaho Minami, Steve Sanghyun, Jung Eun Chae, Felice Choi and Jung Woong In in pivotal roles, Pachinko is based on Min Jin Lee's National Book Award for fiction finalist 2017 book of the same name.

