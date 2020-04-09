Happy Birthday Leighton Meester: 10 reasons why it’s okay to be jealous of Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl

On Leighton Meester's 34th birthday here’s a list of reasons that will completely justify your irrational jealousy towards Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl and show you why she deserves to be our role model. Check it out.

Leighton Meester turns 34 today and there is no way we can celebrate her special day without giving a shout out to our all-time favourite TV character Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl. Did you know Leighton was just 21 when she starred in the first season of the famous teen drama series, which came out in 2007? Feeling old yet? While some of us might not admit that we were once addicted to this show and that it is now our guilty pleasure, no one can deny that we lived vicariously through the lives of these rich and famous characters and loved every single second of it.

We watched it for fashion, we watched it for relationships, we watched it for drama, but most importantly, we watched it for Blair Waldorf! We could not help but fall in love with her. After all these years, we still can’t get over just how perfect she is. Even after listing out gazillion flaws in her, to make ourselves feel better, we just always wanted to be like her. So, here are 10 reasons why it is okay to be jealous Blair.

She knows what she wants and she always finds a way to get it: It’s just very refreshing to see someone that confident! While we sit contemplating and procrastinating, Blair makes things happen for herself. She does not need a push from someone to achieve things. In fact, most of the time, she is the one who pushes and inspires others to get what they want.

You can’t mess around with her: She is just the kind of girl you would never dream of crossing because if you do, sooner or later she will take you down because she is that smart. You just can’t walk all over her and that a quality every girl admires about the character.

She knows how and when to let things go: She is persistent and when she wants something, no one can stop her from getting it. But she is rational enough to realise when to let things go. She knows exactly how to choose her battles. For instance, when Nate cheated on Blair, she decided to let it go instead focused on the bigger picture – their relationship.

She has an impeccable fashion sense: You can complain about her headbands all you want, but let’s face it, she always looks fabulous. Throughout the show, you can’t spot one weird or wrong outfit on her. Everything she wears looks good on her.

She is a girl with goals and values: We all have goals, of course, we just don’t act on them. But that is not the case with Blair, who deserves to be our role model. She can have a hundred things going on her life simultaneously and she would still manage to handle it all. And while dealing with these situations, she never compromises with her values.

She never gives up on her friend: We all need a friend like Blair in our life. She will support you, motivate you, stand by your side and would never give up on you. And her relationship with Serena Woodsen proves just how forgiving she is. No matter what, Blair always accepted and loved Serena for who she was.

She is extremely intelligent: She is incredibly smart. She topped her class at Constance-Billard even with all the drama that was going on around her. As if that wasn't enough, she then got admitted to an Ivy League school. And not just in academia, she's everyone's go-to problem solver because she knows exactly how to turn a lemon into lemonade.

She is incredibly hard-working: While she makes it look effortless, things don’t just always fall into place for her. She works for what she wants and never gives up. Even though she has a status that always works in her favour, nothing is ever served to her in a platter.

She is persistent: If she sets her eyes on something, she gets it by hook or by crook. That’s the kind of clarity she has in her life. You would never find her all over the place.

She is witty and sassy: Two major qualities everyone should possess. She had some of the best dialogues in the show. Sarcasm comes naturally to her and she uses it to her advantage.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: 5 times the Twilight star was feminist AF and we loved her for it

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :YouTube

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More