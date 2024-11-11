Happy Birthday Leonardo DiCaprio: Everything We Know About Leo's Star-Studded 50th Bash

Leonardo DiCaprio surely knows how to make everything grand, may that be his movies or throwing lavish parties. The veteran star, whose birthday falls on November 11, celebrated his 50th birthday on November 9, alongside many influential and famous stars in Hollywood.

According to People magazine, DiCaprio threw a lavish party two days before his birthday. The party was at his house in Los Angeles. It was reportedly attended by his parents along with a few close friends.

Multiple A-listers who were present at the party were Tobey Maguire, Katy Perry, Brad Pitt, Cara Delevigne, Jamie Fox, Chris Rock, April Love Geary, Odell Beckhem Jr., Teyana Taylor, Bill Maher, Kevin Connolly, Todd Phillips, Alexander ‘A.E.’ Edwards, Tyga, Paris Hilton, and many more people.

A source told People that the Titanic star had dinner with his family and friends followed by a grand party where Anderson Paak served as a DJ for the night. The party went on until the early hours of the next day.

As per the publication, an insider revealed that the acclaimed artist was incredibly “happy and hugging all the guests.” His friend and former co-star, Brad Pitt, who was accompanied by his girlfriend Ines De Ramon, spent the entire night in front of the patio, according to the insider. It was also reported that Foxx “was holding court in one part of the party, and Todd was holding court in another.”

As far as DiCaprio’s professional front goes, he is still thriving in the industry. After the initial hits at the early phase of his career, he made sure to keep his career graph high and keep on wowing the audience.

The actor has been successful in creating an unforgettable imprint globally with projects like Titanic, One Upon A Time in Hollywood, Inception, Shutter Island, The Wolf Of Wallstreet, Catch Me If You Can, Django Unchained, The Aviator, and many more.

When it comes to his upcoming projects, the audience can reportedly expect to see him in The Battle of Baktan Cross, which falls under the crime and thriller genre. He will also be seen in the Frank Sinatra biopic, helmed by his former collaborator, Martin Scorsese, per Variety.

