Happy Birthday Liam Hemsworth: When The Hunger Games star JOKED kissing BFF Jennifer Lawrence was 'awkward'

Liam Hemsworth has turned 32 today, i.e. January 13, and continues to leave us besotted by him. The actor, who has steadily made a name for himself in Hollywood will forever be adored as Gale Hawthorne in The Hunger Games franchise, alongside Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. The bond that the trio shared, both on-screen and especially off-screen, was truly magical.

On account of Liam's birthday, we travel back to his 2014 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Show, where he was asked some fan questions by Jimmy Fallon. Besides revealing Titanic as the movie that made him cry (For him, watching the "beautiful" Leonardo DiCaprio die was too painful!), his eternal celebrity crush being Charmed star Alyssa Milano (He even asked if she's married!) to his awkward growth spurt in freshman year of high school (You have to see his teen pic!), Hemsworth was also asked what was the most awkward scene to shoot in The Hunger Games. His answer definitely stumped Jimmy and all of us!

"Any time I had to kiss Jennifer, it was pretty uncomfortable. Real awkward," Liam confessed to which Jimmy baulked, "Kissing Jennifer Lawrence is uncomfortable?" Explaining his stance, Hemsworth quipped, "Well, yeah! I mean, look! When you look at it on the outside, it looks like a great picture. She's one of my best friends, I love her. But if we had a kissing scene, she would make a point of eating garlic or tuna fish or something that was disgusting and right before the scene, she'd be like, 'Yeah, I had tuna,' or 'I had garlic. And I didn't brush my teeth.' I'm like, 'Fantastic! I can't wait to get in there and taste it.'"

Watch birthday boy Liam Hemsworth calling his kissing scenes with his The Hunger Games co-star and BFF Jennifer Lawrence "real awkward" below:

We love Liam Hemsworth's comic timing IRL!

Happy Birthday, Liam Hemsworth!

