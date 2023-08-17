'Happy Birthday Lioness': Jamie Foxx and other celebrities wish Halle Berry while she shines in Barbie-themed snaps

Halle Berry's recent birthday celebration was nothing short of enchanting as she stepped into the vibrant realm of World of Barbie in Santa Monica, California. The renowned actress, known for her iconic roles and undeniable talent, marked her 57th birthday on August 14 in a unique and joyful way. Accompanied by her partner, Van Hunt, and her 15-year-old daughter, Nahla, the trio embarked on a memorable adventure that showcased their close-knit bond. What set this birthday celebration apart was not only Halle's radiant spirit but also the delightful choice of attire. The trio captured attention by donning coordinated pink ensembles, creating a visually pleasing scene that mirrored the playful essence of the World of Barbie itself.

Jamie Foxx and other celebrities wishes Halle Berry

Halle Berry recently celebrated her 57th birthday in a private Barbie-themed party. Soon, celebrities like Jamie Foxx and Salma Hayek wished her under Instagram post.

ALSO READ: Halle Berry showers love on daughter Nahla with a heartfelt birthday post, shares unseen PICS on Instagram

Halle Berry shares precious moments with daughter Nahla

In a heartwarming gesture, Halle Berry took to her Instagram account to share glimpses of this special day with her fans and followers. The Oscar-winning actress, who is also a loving mother to her 9-year-old son, Maceo, expressed her gratitude for the unforgettable experience. "My mini me (but not so mini anymore) and my VanO took me to the World of Barbie for my B-day!" she exclaimed. The series of photos she shared portrayed candid moments from the outing, where she adorably shielded Nahla's face from the camera, preserving a sense of privacy amidst the celebratory atmosphere. Halle's caption not only captured her genuine excitement but also revealed her inner child's delight in letting her "inner Barbie soar." The post resonated with fans, who were treated to a rare glimpse into Halle Berry's cherished family moments. Unlike many celebrities, Halle tends to keep her children out of the public eye, making this peek into her family world all the more special.

Advertisement

Halle Berry celebrates Barbie-themed party

The World of Barbie excursion not only celebrated Halle Berry's birthday but also highlighted the importance of togetherness and creating cherished memories with loved ones. As the images showcased, the bond between Halle, Van Hunt, and Nahla is undeniably strong, radiating warmth and joy. For those seeking a fresh and enchanting way to celebrate special occasions or simply enjoy quality family time, Halle's recommendation of the World of Barbie comes highly endorsed. While Halle Berry's career has spanned a multitude of roles and accomplishments, her role as a mother and partner shines just as brightly. This memorable birthday outing reminds us that even amidst the glitz and glamour of Hollywood, the most precious moments are often those shared with the people who hold a special place in our hearts.

Halle Berry's Remarks on Personal Life and Her Kids

Halle said that she worked very hard to keep their private life safe. She wanted a rule to stop photographers from bothering kids. She talked about this on the Today show in 2019. She wants kids to have their own life without problems. It's also about making sure they're safe. She doesn't like the idea of putting their pictures everywhere online. She thinks that's not good. When they grow up, they can decide if they want to share their life online.

ALSO READ: Halle Berry opens up about ‘trauma’ of abuse; Expresses frustration over people’s disbelief in her struggles