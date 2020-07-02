Happy Birthday Margot Robbie: Suicide Squad to Bombshell, actor's spectacular performances that were a delight

Today, as Margot Robbie celebrates her 29th birthday, we decided to look at some of her finest performances which have won the audiences over and catapulted her into fame.

Australian actor Margot Robbie, over the years, has steadily grown from strength to strength with each film. The actress, who began her career in 2007, was widely noticed for her role in The Wolf Of Wall Street as Naomi Belfort, opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. The Martin Scorsese film turned out to be her international breakthrough in Hollywood and since then the actress has worked with the likes of Quentin Tarantino, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, Brad Pitt among many other fine actors and directors.

All of 29, Margot began her acting career in Australia starring in multiple films and television serials. Over the years, she has not only taken Hollywood by storm but also started her own production company with husband and British filmmaker Tom Ackerley.

The Wolf Of Wall Street

After making a wave in Australia with her work, Margot moved to Hollywood to further her career. The actress was cast for a television show but it was cancelled just after its first season due to low ratings. The actress then went on to star in About Time and The Wolf Of Wall Street which brought international recognition. Margot's "What's wrong, daddy?" scene with Leonardo was much talked about and the actress won hearts with her small yet compelling role.

I, Tonya

Based on the life of figure skater Tonya Harding, Margot did much justice to the role with her acting chops and skating performances. The actress floored not only the audiences but also critics with her impressive onscreen presence. Her fierce portrayal of Tonya Harding also got her nominated for the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical and the Academy Award for Best Actress. The film is a must watch to know Margot's craft better and deeper.

Suicide Squad

Apart from inspiring a ton of Halloween costumes based on her character, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn was loved and adored by the fans for her psyched out avatar as the female version of Joker. The film may not have impressed the critics largely, but DC's Suicide Squad was a massive hit among the audiences. Not just overseas, but in India, too, Suicide Squad became a huge hit.

Bombshell

Margot Robbie's most recent work, apart from Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, was Bombshell opposite Nicole Kidman and Charlize Theron. Based on the real life story of women at Fox News who exposed their CEO of sexual harassment, Margot stood out in her act as Kayla Pospisil -- a fictional character in the narrative. The film was powerful and Margot's performance largely received positive reviews.

Mary Queen of Scots

This historical drama was a slight shift from the usual for Margot who played Queen Elizabeth I opposite Saoirse Ronan as Mary, Queen of Scots. While the film did not end up becoming a blockbuster at the box office, it put Margot under the spotlight who was highly praised for her performance. Even though it wasn't a leading role, Margot impressed the critics and even earned nominations for a SAG Award and BAFTA Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Here's wishing Margot Robbie a very Happy Birthday!

