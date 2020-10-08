Happy Birthday Matt Damon: When Ben Affleck hilariously sneaked the actor into his nemesis Jimmy Kimmel's show

On Matt Damon's 50th birthday, we go back to four years ago when Ben Affleck sneaked the birthday boy into his nemesis Jimmy Kimmel's talk show and as expected, hilarity ensued. Watch the funny interview below.

Matt Damon is amongst those underrated bunch of talented actors with a very diverse filmography to boost about. Whether it be kicking some major a** as in the Bourne franchise or leaving us gut wrenched with his emotionally stirring performances in classics like Good Will Hunting and The Martian, Damon truly is an acting extraordinaire. Another rare quality of the handsome actor is his comedic timing IRL.

Need proof? His insanely hilarious years-long rivalry with talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. It started off as a running joke between the duo as to how Jimmy would always bump off Matt from Jimmy Kimmel Live's guest list because "time ran out." Moreover, Damon would pretend to actually live in Jimmy Kimmel Live's basement waiting for his turn to be on the talk show. Over the years, we've seen this rivalry lead to some really funny segments but probably the one that tops it all was bestie Ben Affleck's 2016 interview.

It was around the time Ben was playing Batman in Justice League and when he came on the talk show, the 48-year-old actor seemed to have gained way more pounds than one initially thought. Cryptically covered in an oversized jacket, Kimmel was curious to know what was under the coat. Affleck quipped how Jimmy was body-shaming him and done with the theatrics, especially with the coat now moving, Jimmy unbuttoned the jacket to reveal a hiding Matt Damon much to the studio audience's thunderous applause.

An irate Kimmel instructed the camera shot to only point on him and Ben while the latter, trying to hide his laughter, tried to be the mediator between the two. Moreover, Matt's ecstatic reaction of finally sitting on Jimmy's couch was shortlived as Jimmy's trusted sidekick Guillermo unceremoniously whisked him off the set. But not before the talk show host joked how he could have the best friends arrested for trespassing.

Kimmel and Affleck then started making fun of Damon as the latter quipped how he figuratively had to carry his best friend on his shoulders all these years. While mentioning their epic 1998 Oscar win for Good Will Hunting's screenplay, Jimmy joked by asking Ben if he wrote the script of the iconic 1997 movie and Matt just did the typing. Affleck also recalled how during their Oscar speech Damon pushed him first to start talking so that he could think up an impromptu speech himself while a stumped Ben thanked Boston like nine times.

On account of Matt Damon's 50th birthday, let's take a look at his and Ben Affleck's hilarious appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! below:

You can't help but love this rivalry!

Happy Birthday, Matt Damon!

