Happy Birthday Matt LeBlanc: Revisiting Joey Tribbiani's 10 Most Memorable Episodes As Actor Turns 57

Matt LeBlanc is celebrating his birthday today, as he turns 57. Known for his portrayal of Joey Tribbiani on F.R.I.E.N.D.S., he became a household name in 1994. In addition to his ten years on Friends, he also appeared on the spin-off Joey after the show ended. After taking a sabbatical for about five years, he returned with another hit show titled Episodes. His next major role was hosting the reality show Top Gear and appearing in the sitcom Man With a Plan.

It's Chandler who had the best one-liners, but Joey had the best catchphrase, "How you doing?" However, the character is so much more than catchphrases and pick-up lines. There have been several episodes in which each of the friends has been able to shine (to take center stage or steal it from someone else), but today it's all about Joey and his most memorable moments. These are on a whole new level of Joey kindness, along with a few honorable mentions and probably all the Thanksgiving episodes.

Joey’s fake Porsche and a house upstate

As Ross and Rachel were navigating their marriage annulment and Phoebe, Chandler, and Monica were looking after the triplets, Joey pretended to be the owner of a Porsche. His charade extended further; he created an entire fictional life where his equity investments had afforded him both the Porsche and a house upstate. However, Joey's fantasy came to an end when the real owner of the Porsche showed up and reclaimed the car.

In an effort to maintain his "image," Joey went so far as to fashion a Porsche model out of cardboard boxes and cover it with a car blanket. Despite his creative efforts, his deception was ultimately exposed, leaving him with nothing but a cardboard car and a failed attempt at keeping up the ruse.

Joey gets a “new brain”

There's nothing quite like Joey announcing that he's getting a new brain. In the season seven premiere of Days of Our Lives, Joey's character, Dr. Drake Ramoray, emerges from a coma to receive a brain transplant. Following the surgery, Joey's character undergoes a transformation, becoming Jessica Lockheart in Drake Ramoray's body—an outcome that leaves Ross in despair over the scientific absurdity of it all.

Cecile Monroe, portrayed by Susan Sarandon, who plays Jessica Lockheart, offers Joey some tips on embodying the character. True to form, Joey ends up hooking up with her, but he does manage to grasp the essence of Jessica by "owning the room." It's always a highlight when Joey makes his grand entrance as Jessica, complete with bandages over his head.

Joey appear on a reality show

Season ten continues to deliver with great episodes, and Joey’s guest appearance on Pyramid stands out as the funniest. It’s clear that Joey on a game show would be a disaster, and his performance lives up to expectations. Despite his partner's clear clues, he loses almost every round.

Joey’s mishaps are classic, especially when he struggles to guess everyday items like what's found in a refrigerator. His memorable guesses like "paper, snow, a ghost" highlight his confusion—apparently, it's not unusual to find paper, snow, a ghost, a dog, a rock, and even the Earth in one’s fridge. His equally hilarious and clueless explanations of things associated with the U.S. Congress only add to the comedy.

Joey doesn’t share food!

Phoebe reluctantly sets up Joey with one of her friends in this episode from season ten. Joey had some great moments last season, but his behavior on this date is memorable. If the girl hadn’t reached for his fries, Joey might have honored his promise to treat her right.

Joey's agitation is clear when the girl steals a few fries from his plate—Joey doesn’t share food, not even with Emma. His iconic line, "Joey doesn't share food," becomes a highlight when Phoebe teases him about it. Despite this, Joey ends up eating the girl's cake while she answers the phone, giving her a second chance. When she returns to find Joey smudged with chocolate, he just smiles and says, "I'm not even sorry."

Joey becomes a game host

Bamboozled may seem complicated or even ridiculous at first glance, but with practice, it becomes easier to understand. Joey Tribbiani, the host of the game, describes it as follows: "You spin the Wheel of Mayhem to go up to the Letter of Chance, you go past the Mud Hut through the Rainbow Ring to get to the Golden Monkey, you yank his tail and boom, you’re in Paradise Pond." It’s straightforward, really.

Chandler and Ross, Joey’s practice contestants, enjoyed their time on Bamboozled, although Joey hadn’t yet memorized all the rules and had to check what a Google Card is and how the Wheel of Mayhem works. Despite this, his use of a phony host voice made lines like "I should know that" and "this is embarrassing" even funnier.

Joey loses his fridge

In this season six episode, Joey's nearly 30-year-old fridge breaks, leading him to try and get others to pay for a replacement. His attempt to extort money from Rachel fails, so he turns to Chandler for help.

Chandler walks into the apartment to find Joey eating ice cream surrounded by a table full of empty containers, looking nauseous. Joey had to eat everything because the refrigerator broke—a classic Joey move.

To convince Chandler to pay for the new fridge, Joey paints a dramatic picture, claiming they’re divorced, he has custody of the kid, the kid died, and now he needs USD 400 to get a new kid. When Joey’s attempt to get money from Ross by pushing him into the fridge doesn’t work, he escalates by claiming Ross broke it.

Joey turns nineteen

In the episode where Monica accuses Ross and Rachel of stealing her thunder, it’s Joey who really steals the show. Joey drops a bombshell by revealing he’s supposed to play a 19-year-old the next day, just as the gang decides to go out to celebrate Monica and Chandler’s engagement. He even dons a ridiculous outfit, including Chandler's underwear, to prove he can pass for nineteen, delivering the unforgettable line, "s'up with the wack PlayStation s'up."

While everyone else is preoccupied with bigger issues, Joey continues to act like a teenager, despite Chandler’s blunt assessment that, "on a scale from one to ten, ten being the dumbest," he’s "definitely nineteen."

Joey writes a letter of recommendation

In the final season of Friends, Monica and Chandler ask Joey to write a letter of recommendation for the adoption agency, despite initially planning to have Rachel write it. Joey, however, protested and was given the task, a decision they nearly regretted. Taking Ross' advice, Joey uses a thesaurus for every single word in an attempt to sound more intelligent. His resulting letter is a verbose masterpiece from the "bottom of his full-sized aortic pump," with his name humorously transformed into "Baby Kangaroo" Tribbiani.

In a second attempt, Joey abandons the thesaurus and instead delivers a handwritten letter, complete with drawings. Fortunately for Monica and Chandler, the agency was charmed by Joey’s story and mistook him for a child, making the unconventional recommendation letter a success.

Joey learns French

In this episode of season ten, Joey auditions for a role that requires him to speak fluent French, a skill he claims to possess on his resume. Phoebe, who is fluent in French, offers to help him prepare for the audition. Joey's character is named Claude, so Phoebe teaches him how to introduce himself.

Despite Phoebe's best efforts, Joey hilariously struggles with the phrase "je m'appelle Claude," consistently speaking gibberish instead. His attempts, including the nonsensical "blay de la blay de blue blah blay" during the audition and his triumphant "tout de la fruit" at the end, make for some of the episode's funniest moments.

Joey wears all of Chandler’s clothes

In this hilarious episode from the first half of the third season, Ross becomes increasingly nervous as he waits for his friends to prepare for his big event. Everyone seems to be taking their time, with Chandler and Joey engaging in a comical dispute over who gets to sit in Monica's chair.

The highlight of the episode is Joey's fight with Chandler. After Chandler hides his underwear, Joey decides to wear all of Chandler's clothes as a form of retaliation. His over-the-top outfit and the now-famous line, “Could I possibly wear any more clothes?” make for one of the funniest scenes in Friends.

