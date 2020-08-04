Happy Birthday Meghan Markle: 5 Quotes by the Duchess of Sussex that prove she's an inspiration to young women

Meghan Markle has always been a loud and proud feminist who has never shied away from talking about social issues which matter. On the occasion of the Duchess of Sussex's 39th birthday, we look back at five inspirational quotes by the birthday girl.

Whether you loved her as the rebellious Rachel Zane in Suits or were mesmerised by her as the Duchess of Sussex, there's no denying what an inspiration Meghan Markle has been to young women all around the world. Even before she married Prince Harry, Meghan was known for her philanthropy and activism as she spoke openly about gender equality and more social issues. The former actress was also known for her lifestyle blog The Tig, which featured profiles of influential women.

As the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan uses her own influence to further motivate young girls to become future leaders and excel at the field they're interested in. Whether it be her association with UN Women or even giving a commencement speech for her alma mater while discussing the importance of the Black Lives Matter movement, it's motivating to hear Markle's kind words of wisdom. The 39-year-old uses her own experiences to share with everyone to learn from and drive their own narrative forward.

On the occasion of Meghan Markle's 39th birthday today, i.e. August 4, 2020, here are five inspiring quotes by the Duchess of Sussex:

Meghan's commencement speech for Immaculate Heart High School Class of 2020

"You are going to lead with love, you are going to lead with compassion, you are going to use your voice. You are going to use your voice in a stronger way than you’ve ever been able to because most of you are 18 or you’re going to turn 18 so you’re going to vote. You are going to have empathy for those who don’t see the world through the same lens that you do because, with as diverse, vibrant and open-minded as I know the teachings are at Immaculate Heart, I know you know that Black lives matters. So I’m already excited about what you’re going to do in the world."

Meghan's speech at 2020 Girl Up Leadership Summit

"Continue to believe in yourselves, believe in what makes you unique, and don’t be afraid to do what you know is right even when it’s not popular. Even when it’s never been done before. Even if it scares people. And even if it scares you."

At the end of the day, I am just proud of who I am and where I come from. Meghan Markle

"We are meant to be building each other up. So, use your voices both on and off-line to do just that: Build each other up, support each other. There will always be negative voices. And sometimes those voices can appear on the outside and sometimes they can appear to be painfully loud. But you can use your own voice to drown out that noise."

Meghan's speech at UN Women's 2015 conference

"It is just imperative: women need a seat at the table, they need an invitation to be seated there, and in some cases, where this is not available, well then, you know what, they need to create their own table. We need a global understanding that we cannot implement change effectively without women’s political participation."

Harry and Meghan's first joint interview with BBC post their engagement

"But at the end of the day, I am just proud of who I am and where I come from and we have never put any focus on that."

A true inspiration to young women, indeed!

ALSO READ: Meghan Markle highlights Black Lives Matter in an EMOTIONAL commencement speech: George Floyd’s life mattered

Happy Birthday, Meghan Markle!

Share your comment ×